Miami FC Unveils New Stadium Plans

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI, Fla. - Miami FC announced today its future plans to be a part of Sports Performance Hub's 80-acre, $300 million dollar development project that will encompass a professional training academy, youth boarding school, public sports and recreation facilities, a sports-themed hotel, and a 15,000-seat stadium.

The announcement comes on the same day that Mayor Steve Losner, the Homestead City Council, and shareholders of the Sports Performance Hub (SPH), which includes Miami FC co-owner Riccardo Silva, came together for a formal signing ceremony at Homestead City Hall. The ceremony officially launches one of the most ambitious sports and community development projects in South Florida history, all achieved at no cost to taxpayers.

The club will transition from FIU's Pitbull Stadium, which Miami FC has called home since 2016, to the new complex site once completed, 35 miles from downtown Miami. SPH and Miami FC unveiled new renderings of the complex and 15,000-seat stadium being designed by LaBella Associates.

"This is an important day for our club, Miami-Dade and South Florida, for the City of Homestead, and for the growth of the game with the World Cup just months away," said Riccardo Silva, co-owner of Miami FC and SPH Shareholder. "I am proud to be a part of the vision of the Sports Performance Hub and excited for the opportunity to help write this next chapter in the vibrant community of South Dade."

The City of Homestead, located at the southern border of Miami-Dade County and only 35 miles from downtown Miami, continues to see rapid growth with a vibrant and diverse population. Since recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Andrew, the city known as the "Gateway to the Florida Keys" now boasts a thriving local economy, which includes the Homestead Air Reserve Base, rich agricultural land, growing manufacturing projects, and major events like NASCAR and The Homestead Championship Rodeo. The rodeo also recently announced it will move its event to the new stadium at Sports Performance Hub once completed.

"On behalf of the City of Homestead, I am thrilled to be welcoming Miami FC and professional soccer to our great community," stated Mayor Steve Losner. "Having a club whose main mission is to impact the community and provide opportunities for our families and youth will be an incredible asset, while providing long-term benefits to our local economy. This is truly a great moment for our city and our residents."United Soccer League's Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis was also present for the signing ceremony as the league continues to see massive growth and interest across the U.S. SPH and Miami FC's new project and stadium development is just one of several recent stadium/complex projects to be announced across the USL, following stadium plans unveiled in Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Sacramento. The League has received significant interest after major announcements earlier this year, including plans to launch a forthcoming Division One men's league and the implementation of a promotion and relegation system in the U.S.

Papadakis sees the latest project in Homestead as another example of the rising momentum for the league and sport with the FIFA World Cup set to arrive in 2026. "Miami FC's move to Homestead and the vision behind this new stadium development represents a tremendous step forward for the club and professional soccer in South Florida," said Papadakis. "We're seeing incredible momentum across the USL as communities invest in world-class facilities that elevate the experience for both fans and players. With Miami joining cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Sacramento in building new homes -- and the World Cup coming to our backyard next summer -- excitement around soccer in this country has never been stronger."

Mario Roitman, CEO of Miami FC, also gave special thanks to Florida International University and its entire Athletic Facilities staff for being an important piece in the history of the club as the transition from FIU to Homestead takes place. "It is extremely important that we also thank FIU for allowing us to call Pitbull Stadium home for these last 10 seasons," said Roitman. "From hosting championships to major U.S. Open Cup events, we could not be where we are today without the support and partnership from our friends at FIU. We are looking forward to working closely with them over the next months during this transition to ensure a smooth process, including how we can continue developing a new type of partnership once we arrive in Homestead."

