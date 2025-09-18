Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Oakland Roots SC

September 18, 2025

TULSA, Okla. - Western Conference leaders FC Tulsa (13W-7D-4L, 46 points) hit the road this Saturday, September 20, for a late-night clash against Oakland Roots SC (7W-4D-12L, 25 points) at Oakland Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. PT), streaming live on ESPN+.

Tulsa's Push for the Top

Head coach Luke Spencer, in his debut season at the helm after serving as Tulsa's assistant coach in 2024, has guided the club to the top of the Western Conference standings, with the team pushing for history in multiple categories. With just six matches remaining in the regular season, Tulsa is closing in on several single-season records:

Most Wins: 14 (2017, 2021) - Current: 13

Most Points: 47 (2021) - Current: 46

Fewest Defeats: 11 (2015) - Current: 4

Most Goals Scored: 49 (2015, 2021) - Current: 39

Fewest Goals Conceded: 46 (2015, 2017) - Current: 26

Calheira Chasing History

Forward Taylor Calheira has emerged as one of the league's top scoring threats, tallying 11 goals this season. He is just one strike shy of equaling the club's single-season record of 12, shared by Phillip Goodrum (2023) and Joaquin Rivas (2018). He also remains three goals off the USL Championship's Golden Boot lead.

Defensive Dominance

Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda continues to set the standard defensively. With his shutout against Orange County SC on August 23, Johan Peñaranda became the club's all-time leader with 12 regular season shutouts in just 43 appearances. His career save percentage of 73.3% ranks first among Tulsa keepers with 10 or more appearances, underscoring the club's defensive strength.

The Last Encounter

The previous meeting between the clubs came at ONEOK Field on April 12, where Tulsa fell 2-1 despite dictating much of the play. Midfielder Owen Damm scored his first career USL Championship goal with a stunning strike from distance, but Oakland's first-half goals proved decisive.

Tulsa not only fired 21 shots to Oakland's nine but also dominated possession (66% to 34%) and nearly doubled the visitors in completed passes (450 to 245) at a higher accuracy (75% to 60%). The second half tilted even further in Tulsa's favor, as they piled up 11 corner kicks and pressed relentlessly in search of an equalizer, though the breakthrough never came.

Results aside, Tulsa's display highlighted the squad's attacking depth and ability to control tempo - qualities that have since propelled them to the top of the Western Conference.

Storylines to Watch

Record Watch: Tulsa is chasing new single-season highs in wins, points, goals scored, and goals conceded.

Table-Top Chase: 1st vs. 10th - Tulsa aims to extend its lead, while Oakland battles for survival.

Milestone Minutes: Defenders Lamar Batista (9,823) and Patrick Seagrist (9,729) are both closing in on the 10,000 regular season minutes milestone.

Century Club Watch: Lucas Stauffer (97) is on the verge of his 100th appearance for the USL Championship, underscoring his steady presence in Tulsa's lineup.

Familiar Faces: Tulsa and Oakland will see some familiar faces on opposing team sheets come Saturday night - Sousa previously played for Oakland Roots on loan in 2021, while former FC Tulsa midfielder Faysal Bettache was transferred to the Roots' roster in July 2025.

Golden Boot Race: Taylor Calheira remains one strike shy of Tulsa's single-season scoring record and just three behind the league lead, giving extra weight to every attacking chance.

How to Watch

Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. PT), live on ESPN+. Follow @FCTulsa on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and post-match coverage.

Join the Official FC Tulsa Watch Party at Tulsan Athletic Club!

The boys are headed west for a rematch with Oakland Roots SC, and this one's massive - Tulsa has the chance to clinch a playoff berth and keep their record-breaking season rolling. Don't watch history alone - come experience it with fellow fans at Tulsan Athletic Club (2439 E 11th St S, Tulsa, OK 74104).

The party kicks off at 8:30 p.m., with drink and food specials to fuel the late-night fun:

$5 918 Cervezas

$3 off quesadillas and burritos

This is USL After Dark at its best - the perfect mix of soccer, community, and celebration. If Tulsa clinches, you'll want to say you were there when it happened. Don't miss it.







