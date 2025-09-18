DiGiulio to Conclude Tenure as Club President

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC has announced that this season will be Mike DiGiulio's last season as President of Monterey Bay FC.

Official statement from President Mike DiGiulio:

"Every storied club goes through transitions and new chapters in its evolution. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as President of Monterey Bay FC and to help lead this organization through its first chapter. As the Club turns the page to its next era, the time has come for new leadership. This season will be my last as President. I wanted to share this news now so that, in these final weeks, I can thank as many of our supporters, partners, staff, players, and soccer family in person. This Club and this Community are truly the greatest union of Land and Sea. The memories, experiences, and friendships I've gained here will stay with me forever. Words can't fully capture the gratitude I feel - but I'll say it anyway: thank you, thank you, thank you."

Official statement from Team Owner and Chairman Ray Beshoff:

"Monterey Bay FC would like to thank Mike DiGiulio for all of the hard work and dedication he has put into building the Union over the last five years. Mike was here right from the very beginning, overseeing the arduous task of remodeling what is now known as Cardinale Stadium and developing all of the building blocks that go into creating a professional soccer team. He gave 100% at all times, working around the clock when needed and we thank him sincerely for all that he accomplished. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.