Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Plays San Antonio FC

The Western Conference playoff race heats up this weekend as Orange County SC faces San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in San Antonio. With just a handful of games left in the USL Championship regular season, both clubs are battling for playoff positioning, and neither can afford to drop points.

OCSC enters the match in the thick of the playoff chase, sitting just below the playoff line with games in hand on everyone above them and only 4 points out of 3rd. Their home form has been excellent; five wins in their last six outings in Irvine, but consistency on the road has been their Achilles' heel. OC needs to carry that sharpness with them away from home if they want to earn a postseason berth.

Prior to their 5-2 win over short-handed Loudoun United FC, San Antonio had gone winless in seven games, scoring three goals while conceding seven over the span. San Antonio thrives on defensive solidity and has been difficult to beat at home, but their attack has occasionally lacked the finishing touch to turn stalemates into three points.

This matchup has all the makings of a tense, playoff-style battle. Orange County will want to impose its rhythm and grab an early lead, while San Antonio will be content to frustrate OC and wait for the right moment to strike.

If Orange County converts its chances early, it could ride momentum to a statement road win. But if San Antonio keeps the game tight and drags it into the later stages, their defensive resilience and knack for capitalizing on mistakes could cause problems for the orange and black.

REMEMBER ALAMO CITY

Jorge Hernández will look to dictate tempo and slip creative passes into the final third, while Luis Paredes provides the threat up top. Diogo Pacheco's pace on the wing could stretch OCSC's shape and create openings in dangerous areas. Defensively, San Antonio has built its success on grit and opportunism. Alex Crognale and Mitch Taintor anchor the backline, organizing a unit that rarely gives much away. Behind them, Richard Sánchez is capable of match-winning saves, especially if the game opens up.

San Antonio FC 2024 USL League One Regular Season Record: 10-15-9

Goals Scored: 36 | Goals Allowed: 49 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

M Jorge Hernández

GK Richard Sánchez

DOWN BY THE RIVERWALK

OCSC will need to start quickly, control tempo, and make chances count. Ethan Zubak remains the focal point in the attack, his physical ability in hold up and clinical finishing on service from the wings will make him a treat to any defense. Bryce Jamison's speed on the wing should provide the spark in transition, while Chris Hegardt will be tasked with connecting the midfield to attack. Defensively, Orange County must stay compact and disciplined. If OCSC can turn possession into pressure without getting stretched defensively, they'll have a real chance at bringing home 3 points from San Antonio.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

M Stephen Kelly

Orange County SC is 4-4-5 all-time against San Antonio FC (Last 5 against SA - 2-1-2)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-0 San Antonio FC (July 20, 2024, Orange County, CA)

Scoring Summary: 62' Markus Nakkim (OC), 88' Owen Lambe (OC)







