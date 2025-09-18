Preview: Rowdies vs North Carolina

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







Hispanic Heritage Night: Saturday is Hispanic Heritage Night at Al Lang Stadium, with the Rowdies set to celebrate the occasion with authentic food and music. Fans can enjoy delicious offerings from Latin Lunchbox, Maxi Empanadas, and Johnny Nevada's Tamales next to the Pregame Fan Zone outside of Gate 2 from 5:30 pm until kickoff. Salsa dancers will also be performing live inside the Fan Zone from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Food Specials: Empanadas and churros will be available at the concessions stand in the Midfield Courtyard inside Al Lang.

Gear Up for Goals: The Rowdies have teamed up with Kemper Auto to support young players throughout Tampa Bay with a soccer gear drive at the club's home matches during Hispanic Heritage Month. All gear will be donated to the Hispanic Services Council in support of their work offering equal access and opportunities to Tampa Bay's Latino population. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/gear-up for a list of requested donation items. Gear can be dropped off before the match outside of Gate 2 at Al Lang Stadium.

Postmatch Fireworks: Stick around after the final whistle to enjoy a fireworks show from down on the field.

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Fresh off an emphatic midweek victory over Birmingham Legion FC, the Tampa Bay Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium this Saturday to take on North Carolina FC. Tampa Bay fell behind early in Birmingham but surged ahead with four goals in the second half to notch their first win in Birmingham since 2019. The result also marked the highest scoring match of the year so far for the Rowdies, who have now bagged 7 goals in their last two matches.

A loss in Birmingham would not have mathematically eliminated the Rowdies from earning their playoff spot for the fifth straight season, but it would have made their cause drastically more difficult. With the win, the Rowdies closed the gap between themselves and Rhode Island FC for the final playoff spot to two points. Rhode Island could extend the lead again when they take on Miami FC this Friday.

The lingering question for the Rowdies this Saturday and down the final stretch of the regular season is if they will finally manage to string consistent performances and winning results together. The club has yet to record consecutive league victories in 2025, something that they'll have to do at some point if they hope to clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight season.

Marie & Mendez Contribute

Tampa Bay's last two additions before the USL Championship roster freeze are already paying off with early returns. Frenchman Paul Marie has earned four starts since joining the Rowdies on loan from San Jose Earthquakes, bagging three goals and an assist in his last two outings. Newcomer Alex Mendez also made an impact during his second appearance for the club, adding the crucial assist on Manuel Arteaga's opening goal in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Arteaga Aims for Another in His Ledger

After nabbing his fifth goal of the USL Championship season on Wednesday, Rowdies Forward Manuel Arteaga has his sights on a unique achievement. If Arteaga scores against North Carolina this Saturday, he will have netted a goal against every currently active USL Championship team except for the Rowdies. The Venezuelan veteran has recorded 53 goals in league play for the Rowdies, Indy Eleven, Phoenix since he first came to the USL Championship in 2021.

Series History

This Saturday, the Rowdies host North Carolina for the first time since July of 2020. North Carolina moved to USL League One the following season before rejoining the USL Championship in 2024, and last year's home matchup between the two sides was relocated from Al Lang to North Carolina due to the impact from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Rowdies have a lengthy history against North Carolina, dating back well over a decade when the two sides competed in the North American Soccer League. Tampa Bay holds a record of 7 wins, 14 losses, and 10 draws in their all-time series with North Carolina.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Bassett, Fernandes, Moon, Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Hilton

USL Championship Matchday 25

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs North Carolina FC

Saturday, September 20, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 7W-13L-4D, 25 pts, 10th East (3-5-3 at home)

North Carolina: 11W-9L-3D, 36 pts, 4th East (4-6-1 on the road)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.