Monterey Bay Concedes Late, Earns Point vs New Mexico United at Cardinale Stadium

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-13-7, 25 points) conceded late but held on for a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United (10-10-3, 33 points) at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Monterey Surf Soccer Club. Xavi Gnaulati scored his first league goal of the season just three minutes into the second half, but a late 87th minute goal from former Monterey Bay FC forward Luther Archimède left both sides to share the points on the night.

The opening chance of the night went the way of Monterey Bay in the 9th minute. Grant Robinson controlled possession on the left side of the box. He lifted his head to pick out a pass before making the decision to take on his defender one on one, but his shot missed high and to the left. A minute later, Pierce Gallaway intercepted a New Mexico pass and immediately played the ball out in front of Adrian Rebollar down the right flank, but the ensuing cross into the box aimed for Tarik Scott was cleared away by a defender with a header. Gnaulati drove strongly and skilfully through the middle of the New Mexico defense and into the half circle above the box in the 17th minute, but his right-footed shot was blocked off his foot by a last-ditch effort from the defender. In the 29th minute, Rebollar fired a shot from the half circle that took a deflection and looked to be dipping on frame, but the goalkeeper tapped it over the top of the crossbar. On the ensuing corner after Monterey Bay played it short, Carlos Guzmán looked off several defenders before playing the ball calmly in front of Rebollar who was making a run through the right side of the box. Rebollar looped it up and over to the far post towards Nico Gordon, but his attempt to push the ball across the line was painfully denied by the crossbar and the first half ended without a goal for either side.

Monterey Bay finally struck gold just three minutes into the second half. Gnaulati drove past two defenders down the middle of the park. He played the ball to his left, got it back, and slotted it into the bottom left corner with his left foot to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 1-0 lead. In the 59th minute, Gnaulati had the ball again on the right side of the box. He cut to his right to skirt around a sliding effort by a defender before firing off a right-footed shot from a tight angle, but it ricocheted off the right post. Then in the 85th minute, Malango beat his defender down the left sideline before looking to pick out the bottom right corner with his right foot, but the low shot missed wide. Two minutes later, a scramble in the box led to a clearance off the line by Miles Lyons that popped the ball straight up into the air. As the ball made its way down, Archimède leapt up to head it over the pile of Monterey Bay defenders and into the back of the net to steal a point for the visitors and bring the match to its final score of 1-1.

Up Next

Monterey Bay hosts NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC right here in Seaside next Saturday, September 27. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Ethan Bryant (lower body) and Ilijah Paul (lower body).

Information

Date: September 20, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 63°F

Attendance: 3,299

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1

New Mexico 0 1 1

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (Johnny Klein) 48'

NM: Luther Archimède (Thomas Amang) 87'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Miles Lyons; Pierce Gallaway, Wesley Fonguck; Johnny Klein (Mayele Malango, 77'), Xavi Gnaulati (Anton Søjberg, 77'), Adrian Rebollar; Tarik Scott (Luke Ivanovic, 56')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Jacob Muir, Joel Garcia Jr., Sami Guediri

New Mexico United (5-4-1): Kristopher Shakes; Chris Gloster, Kipp Keller, Talen Maples, Will Seymore, Zico Bailey; Dayonn Harris (Mukwelle Akale, 70'), Sergio Rivas (Gedion Zelalem, 80'), Marlon Vegas (Thomas Amang, 85'), Ousman Jabang (Carlos Moguel Jr, 80'); Greg Hurst (Luther Archimède, 70')

Subs not used: Alex Tambakis, Jaylin Lindsey

Stats Summary: MB / NM

Shots: 13 / 10

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 12

Possession: 39.2% / 60.8%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Pierce Gallaway (caution) 69'

NM: Christopher Gloster (caution) 76'

MB: Jordan Stewart, head coach (caution) 82'

NM: Will Seymore (caution) 85'

MB: Carlos Guzmán (caution) 90+9'

Officials

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant Referee: Darren Bandy

Assistant Referee: James Ewer

Fourth Official: Michael Zapata







