FC Tulsa Clinches Playoff Spot with 1-1 Road Draw Against Oakland Roots

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OAKLAND, CA. - FC Tulsa officially punched its ticket to the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs on Saturday night, securing a crucial point in a 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC at Oakland Coliseum. Forward Taylor Calheira delivered a clutch second-half equalizer - his 12th goal of the season - securing a valuable point for Tulsa. Coupled with Phoenix Rising's 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC, the result confirms Tulsa's postseason berth with five matches remaining in the regular season, underscoring the team's strong form and playoff ambitions.

Match Recap

The hosts struck first in the 23rd minute, when Oakland forward Peter Wilson found space in the box and converted a low finish to put the Roots ahead 1-0. Despite the early setback, Tulsa responded with composure and created several chances of their own before halftime, with captain Abdoulaye Cissoko rattling the crossbar and Alexander Dalou forcing a strong save from Oakland goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel.

Head Coach Luke Spencer's halftime adjustments paid dividends as Tulsa came out with renewed energy in the second half. Just six minutes after the restart, Calheira coolly slotted home from the left side of the box to level the match at 1-1, notching his 12th goal of the 2025 campaign and continuing his standout form in Tulsa's attack.

From there, both sides traded opportunities in an open contest. Tulsa's back line, led by Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Lamar Batista, and goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, stood tall under pressure, while substitutes Harvey St Clair, Eliot Goldthorp, and Trevor Amann brought fresh energy in the late stages. Despite a flurry of Oakland corners in stoppage time, Tulsa's defensive block held firm to secure the draw - and clinch a postseason berth with weeks still remaining in the regular season.

Man of the Match

Taylor Calheira was named Man of the Match for his decisive equalizer and tireless work rate up front. The forward's 12th goal of the season underlined his importance to Tulsa's attack, and he nearly added a second with a close-range header in the 75th minute.

Coach's Perspective

"Every game at this point in the season feels like a playoff match - there's a lot on the line for every team," said Head Coach Luke Spencer. "I'm proud of the guys for coming back and securing a point, and while clinching the playoffs is a good accomplishment, we're not satisfied. We're going to keep pushing for more."

Player Reactions

Forward Taylor Calheira on his goal and the team's achievement:

"It felt great to score my 12th goal of the season and help the team clinch a playoff spot. That was the goal from the start of the season. I thought maybe I could've done a bit more to help us win, but getting into the playoffs is a big step."

Midfielder Boubacar Diallo on the team's effort:

"Communication is everything - it's our strength. When the back line communicates with the midfield, and the midfield with the attackers, it brings the whole team together. The teams that are most connected are the ones that win."

Key Numbers

Final Score: Oakland Roots SC 1, FC Tulsa 1

Goals: Wilson (OAK, 23'), Calheira (TUL, 51')

Shots: Oakland 11 | Tulsa 18

Shots on Target: Oakland 3 | Tulsa 3

Possession: Oakland 55% | Tulsa 45%

Passes: Oakland 367 | Tulsa 287

Pass Accuracy: Oakland 77% | Tulsa 71%

Fouls: Oakland 9 | Tulsa 18

Yellow Cards: Oakland 0 | Tulsa 4

Red Cards: 0 | 0

Offsides: Oakland 1 | Tulsa 0

Corners: Oakland 5 | Tulsa 11

Next Up - Road Trip to Indy Eleven

With the playoffs locked in, FC Tulsa will travel next weekend to face Indy Eleven on Saturday, September 27, at 6:00 p.m. CT at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The team looks to extend its dominance in the Western Conference and continue its drive toward playoff success.







