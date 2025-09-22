Indy Eleven Rallies for Key Victory in Playoff Race

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven scored two second-half goals in a six-minute span to rally to a key 2-1 victory over USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent Birmingham Legion FC in front of 10,375 at Carroll Stadium. The win moves the Boys in Blue to one point out of playoff position behind Rhode Island FC with five games remaining in the regular season.

Indy Eleven tied the match at 1-1 in the 54th minute off a well-executed free kick. Defender Brian Schaefer started the sequence from midfield with a long ball to the edge of the area, where forward Romario Williams headed it down to captain Aodhan Quinn. That duo then executed a give-and-go with Quinn giving it to Williams on the edge of the area and getting it back inside the six. Quinn then centered it to forward Edward Kizza who finished it into the bottom right corner.

It is Kizza's third goal this season and the 20th of his USLC regular season career. For Quinn, it is his team-high eighth assist of the campaign and the 58th in the USLC regular season, good for a tie for second on the USLC all-time list with former Indy Eleven player Solomon Asante.

Quinn recorded a hockey assist on the game-winning goal in the 60th minute. After a Birmingham hand ball, Quinn took the ensuing free kick from just inside the right sideline and played it to the edge of the six, where Schaefer went high to flick it to defender Ben Ofeimu, who volleyed it home. It is Ofeimu's career-best third this season and it is the first Indy Eleven point for Schaefer, who joined the Boys in Blue on September 3 on loan from FC Cincinnati 2.

The Indy Eleven defense limited Birmingham to just one shot on target, a free kick goal by Peter-Lee Vassell in the 12th minute.

Indy Eleven hosts Western Conference leader FC Tulsa on Saturday at 7 pm on Oktoberfest at Carroll Stadium.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:1 Birmingham Legion FC

Sun., Sept. 21, 2025 - 5:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 82 degrees

Attendance: 10,375

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 8-12-5 (-6), 29 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Birmingham Legion FC: 4-11-10 (-13), 22 pts; #11 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

BHM - Peter-Lee Vassell 12'

IND - Edward Kizza (Aodhan Quinn) 54'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (Brian Schaefer) 60'

Discipline Summary

BHM- Jackson Travis (caution) 33'

BHM- Stephen Turnbull (caution) 93'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Luke Pruter, Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 65'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Brian Schaefer, Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Josh O'Brien 93'), Edward Kizza (Bruno Rendón 77'), Romario Williams (Elliot Collier 77'), Jack Blake.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Finn McRobb, Oliver Bryneus, Brem Soumaoro, Ryan Hunsucker.

Birmingham Legion FC Line-Up: Fernando Delgado, AJ Paterson, Phanuel Kavita, Ramiz Hamouda, Jackson Travis (Stephen Turnbull 72'), Peter-Lee Vassell, Sam McIllhatton (Tyler Pasher 72'), Amir Daley (Sebastian Tregarthen 72'), Enzo Martínez (Preston Tabort Etaka 76'), Dawson McCartney (Jake Rufe 59'), Ronaldo Damus.

Birmingham Legion FC Subs Not Used: Matt Van Oekel, Erik Centeno.







