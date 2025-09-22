Spurs & SAFC Host 'Sport for Healing Fest' for Ingram Families & Students

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio FC (SAFC) joined over 30 other sports organizations today in Ingram to hold the "Sport for Healing Fest," a day of joy and healing through sports for those impacted by the tragic flooding in July. More than 2,000 students and their families attended, supported by over 250 volunteers from the various sports organizations. The event offered local students and families from Ingram and surrounding school districts the chance to participate in free sports clinics, meet team mascots and cheer squads, access mental health counseling and more activities designed to offer an uplifting experience and bring the community closer together in their time of need.

Local students of all ages spent the day at Ingram Tom Moore School participating in a wide range of free sports programming designed to spark joy and create positive memories to carry them through their journey of healing from tragedy:

Sports clinics led by youth coaches from the Spurs, SAFC, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, LOVB, San Antonio Brahmas, Texas Rangers, EL1 Sports and Dallas Stars

Food provided by Mercy Chefs

Giveaways provided by James Avery, Austin FC, NBA, NFL, and MLB

Bounce houses, arts and crafts, arcade games and a DJ

Appearance by former Spurs, Rockets, and Mavericks player Avery Johnson and multiple team mascot appearances

In addition to the sports programming, professional mental health services were available onsite for all members of the community to access throughout the day, for support and guidance in overcoming their loss.

Shortly after the flooding, Spurs Sports & Entertainment came together with 40+ professional sports teams in July to launch the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund," which was founded to better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements. The group held an online auction with over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia benefitting the fund, in addition to a $2.1 million contribution to relief efforts from the NBA, NBA Players Association, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. Fans who would like to join the local and national sports community by contributing to the Texas Sport for Healing fund are invited to donate here.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is committed to providing ongoing support to the Hill Country community in a variety of ways in response to the feedback and needs of those impacted. Spurs and SAFC players showed their solidarity in July by wearing pregame shooting shirts and arm bands to honor those impacted, with T-shirts later sold to raise funds for the cause. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson and general manager Brian Wright visited Ingram in August to volunteer with disaster relief organization Mercy Chefs, preparing thousands of free hot meals for first responders, volunteers and impacted families. In September, Spurs players visited the area to gain a deeper understanding of the impact on the community and held a private team practice at Ingram Tom Moore High School to meet and play with local students and families.

"The past months have been humbling to our organization as we've gone into the community and witnessed firsthand the lasting impact of a disaster like this," said RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO. "Our players, coaches and staff across our businesses have been touched by the community's willingness to welcome us into their neighborhoods and homes with open arms and share their stories with us. While our hearts break for those affected, we hope there is some small comfort in knowing our organization is fully behind them, every step of the way, as they continue to restore and repair their community."







