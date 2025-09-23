Schaefer, Ofeimu, Quinn Earn USLC "Team of the Week"

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven defenders Brian Schaefer and Ben Ofeimu and captain Aodhan Quinn have earned USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors after helping the Boys in Blue to a key 2-1 comeback victory vs. Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday.

It has been an impressive first three weeks for the 23-year-old Schaefer with Indy Eleven. The Atlantic Beach, Florida, native was loaned from FC Cincinnati 2 to the Boys in Blue on September 3. He made his USL Championship debut that night at Hartford Athletic, helping his new team to a 2-0 road win with two aerial duels and a tackle.

The 2024 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection was inserted into the Indy Eleven starting lineup on September 6 at Charleston Battery and he has started the past three matches, helping the Boys in Blue hold opponents to 1.0 goals per game in four outings this month.

On Sunday vs. Birmingham, Schaefer started the game-tying goal sequence from midfield in the 54th minute with a long ball to the edge of the area off a free kick, where forward Romario Williams headed it down to Quinn. That duo then executed a give-and-go with Quinn giving it to Williams on the edge of the area and getting it back inside the six. Quinn then centered it to forward Edward Kizza who finished it into the bottom right corner.

For Quinn, it is his team-high eighth assist of the campaign and the 58th in the USLC regular season, good for a tie for second on the USLC all-time list with former Indy Eleven player Solomon Asante. Quinn, who is tied for third in the league in assists and 12th in crosses (101) this season, was playing his first match since the birth of his second child, Lochlann, on September 12.

Six minutes later, Schaefer, Quinn, and Ofeimu combined for the game winner. After a Birmingham hand ball, Quinn took the ensuing free kick from just inside the right sideline and played it to the edge of the six, where Schaefer went high to flick it to Ofeimu, who volleyed it home. It is Ofeimu's career-best third goal this season and it is the first Boys in Blue point for Schaefer.

Against Birmingham, Schaefer led Indy Eleven in recoveries (7) and completed passes (37) and tied for second on the team with three tackles won.

The 24-year-old Ofeimu leads Indy Eleven and is tied for ninth in the USLC in blocks with 17 this season. The West Bloomfield Township, native is tied for second on the team and tied for ninth in the league in clearances with 124.

Against Birmingham, Quinn led the team in completed passes in the final third (11), crosses attempted (7), and tackles won (4).

The Boys in Blue have had 10 different players earn USLC "Team of the Week" honors this season!

Indy Eleven hosts Western Conference leader FC Tulsa on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Oktoberfest at Carroll Stadium.

