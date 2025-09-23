Marie, Arteaga Earn Team of the Week Honors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship revealed today the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2025 season, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Paul Marie taking the top spot as Player of the Week and Rowdies Forward Manuel Arteaga also earning honors with a spot on the Team of the Week.

Marie has been sensational for the Rowdies since joining the club on loan from San Jose Earthquakes at the end of August. The Frenchman has started in all five of his appearances, bagging three goals and two assists to revive the Rowdies playoff hopes in the final stretch of the regular season. Marie's brace at Birmingham Legion FC last Wednesday accounted for half of Tampa Bay's goals in the 4-1 win, which was the club's highest scoring output in a single match so far this season. He followed that up with an assist on the opening goal of Tampa Bay's 2-2 draw against North Carolina FC this past Saturday at Al Lang Stadium.

Arteaga earns his first Team of the Week spot of the season after notching two goals and an assist in Tampa Bay's two matches last week. The Venezuelan veteran increased his season total to six goals with a tallies against both Birmingham and North Carolina. With his goal against North Carolina, Arteaga has now recorded at least one goal against every active USL Championship team apart from the Rowdies. Arteaga has 53 career regular season goals in the USL Championship since he first came to the league in 2021.

Next up for the Rowdies is a trip to Virginia to face Loudoun United FC on Sunday, September 28 at 5 p.m. ET. The Rowdies head into the weekend four points back of Rhode Island FC for the final playoff spot with five matches left to play in the regular season. Sunday's match against Loudoun will air locally on Tampa Bay 44 and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 29

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Brian Schaefer, Indy Eleven

D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Paul Marie, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Ben Mines, Loudoun United FC

M - Raheem Somersall, North Carolina FC

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa

F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Danny Cruz, Louisville City FC

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Lee Desmond (SAC), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Xavi Gnaulati (MB), Nicky Hernandez (SA), Cal Jennings (CHS)







