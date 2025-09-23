Danny Vitiello and Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week

Published on September 23, 2025

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 29 Team of the Week. Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello and centerback Lee Desmond were named to the league's top squad after leading Sacramento to a 2-0 win over defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday night. The performance marked the team's third consecutive road win and its eighth clean sheet in the last nine away matches.

Vitiello made three saves on the night. In the 33rd minute, he kept the match at a deadlock when he punched away a quick shot from Colorado Springs' Akeem Ward and then on the follow up pushed the ball out for a corner kick, despite sustaining contact from a Switchbacks player. As the defending champions pushed to find a late goal in second half stoppage time, Marco Micaletto broke through the backline for an uncontested shot inside the box, but Vitiello quickly shifted on his feet to make a diving save and secure the team's league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season.

The 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year also recorded his 50th shutout since joining Republic FC in 2022, further cementing his spot in the club's record book. With one month left in the regular season, he leads the league with a goals-against average of 0.79 and is on the cusp of tying the USL Championship's all-time clean sheets record. He has earned three Team of the Week selections in 2025, and in July earned his first-ever Player of the Month honor.

Team Captain Lee Desmond led all players with seven duels won and 11 clearances, and also recorded six possessions won. The Irish centerback has been an anchor for Sacramento's league-leading defense all year long. With Desmond on the pitch, the team has a +25 goal differential. This is his second Team of the Week selection of the 2025 season. He was also selected to the USL Jägermeister Cup Round 2 Team of the Round for his performance in Republic FC's 4-0 win over Las Vegas Lights.

This Saturday, the Indomitable Club opens up a stretch of three games in eight days as the club makes the quick road trip to face Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is at 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ Smart TV app and ESPN+. Fans are invited to join the club for its official watch party at MoJo's Local Tap and Kitchen in midtown.

Republic FC will then return home for back-to-back home games. On October 1, the club will host Orange County SC on Noche Latina. That match kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and will be broadcast to a national TV audience on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

On Saturday, October 4, all eyes will be on Sacramento as Republic FC hosts Hartford Athletic in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. This is the city's first championship game in over a decade and the match is expected to sell out. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







