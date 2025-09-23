Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Sponsorship with OPTERRA Energy Services as Official Energy Services Provider

Oakland Roots and Soul SC today announced OPTERRA Energy Services as the Club's Official Energy Services sponsor. As part of this collaboration, OPTERRA will provide game tickets to local teachers, ensuring more valued members of our community will have the chance to experience Roots and Soul matchdays. In addition, select home matches will feature a "Teacher of the Game" recognition, celebrating the extraordinary educators who make a lasting impact on Oakland students and families. OPTERRA delivers innovative energy solutions that help cities, counties, and school districts build safer, healthier and more resilient communities through efficient facilities and infrastructure, and has a long history of delivering meaningful, customized STEM education programs alongside cost savings and facilities improvements.

"OPTERRA and Oakland Roots & Soul SC are proud to honor the teachers who inspire the next generation and strengthen our community," said Courtney Jenkins, CEO of OPTERRA. "As a long-standing supporter of our community, we've engaged more than 250,000 students and community members through education and outreach programs over the past 50 years. As an Oakland native leading a team headquartered in The Town, I'm proud we can use the power of sports to recognize and reward teachers."

About OPTERRA Energy Services:

OPTERRA is headquartered in Oakland, California, and employs nearly 300 professionals. OPTERRA's services and solutions have helped customers ranging from municipalities, K-16 education, special districts and state and federal agency partners achieve over $3 billion in guaranteed energy cost savings to date.

OPTERRA partners with public sector stakeholders to meet the unique goals of communities nationwide. Our team customizes projects with top-tier technology to deliver lasting impact, enhancing fiscal savings and community engagement. With over 50 years of experience, we ensure our customers' long-term success through tailored solutions that support their vision. By deeply engaging and understanding specific goals, we deliver on the mission our customers envision. For more information please visit: www.opterraenergy.com.







