Taylor Calheira Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29
Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira has earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29 following his standout performance in the Scissortails' 1-1 road draw against Oakland Roots SC last Saturday.
Since joining FC Tulsa, Calheira has steadily developed into one of the league's most dangerous attacking threats. Against Oakland, the striker showcased his instinctive finishing ability and relentless work rate, capping off a Man of the Match performance with his 12th goal of the season - the equalizer that officially secured Tulsa's postseason berth. His composure in front of goal and constant pressure on the opposing back line, which led to four chances created and eight duels won, were instrumental in the result.
Calheira's attacking flair and eye for goal have quickly made him a fan favorite at ONEOK Field, and his latest honor marks another milestone in what has been a breakout campaign for the young forward.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 29
GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Brian Schaefer, Indy Eleven
D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC
D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
M - Paul Marie, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Ben Mines, Loudoun United FC
M - Raheem Somersall, North Carolina FC
F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa
F - Manuel Arteaga, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
Coach - Danny Cruz, Louisville City FC
Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Lee Desmond (SAC), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Xavi Gnaulati (MB), Nicky Hernandez (SA), Cal Jennings (CHS)
Next Up
Saturday, September 27 - FC Tulsa travels east to face Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis at 6:00 p.m. CST.
Join the Official FC Tulsa Watch Party!
Cheer on the Scissortails with fellow fans at Waldo's Owasso - enjoy great food, cold drinks, and the match on the big screens in a lively atmosphere.
Waldo's Owasso
9140 N 121st E. Ave., Owasso, OK 74055
waldoschicken.com/owasso-ok
FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 4, when they host Lexington SC at 7:00 p.m. CST. Tickets are available now at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.
