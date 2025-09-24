Registration Open for Next Session of Republic Elite

This November, Republic FC is hosting its next session of the Republic Elite Development Program (RED). This program is the perfect way for the region's top competitive players to wrap up their season and participate in exclusive training sessions with Republic FC Academy and Youth Programming coaches.

Launched in January, RED provides a competitive environment for players aged 10-16 to grow their skills on the pitch under the direction of the club's professionally licensed coaches, including Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. Over 100 players have participated throughout the year, and as RED serves to bridge a gap between club soccer and Republic FC's academy program, several attendees have since gone on to earn a spot on an academy roster for the 2025-26 season.

Republic FC's development pipeline offers players different options in their journey as a soccer player. It is the only club that can elevate players into a professional, first-team environment, while allowing players to retain their eligibility to play at the collegiate level. It has propelled hundreds of young players into the next stage of their soccer journey, including three on pro contracts with the first team in 2025.

The five-week fall edition of RED will run every Sunday in November from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Mather Sports Complex.







