Tickets on Sale to LouCity's 2025 Playoffs Opener; Buy Now to Save 15%

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC's road to a USL Championship title once again runs through Lynn Family Stadium - and tickets are on sale now to the club's playoff opener.

Louisville City will start the postseason with an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game on Saturday, November 1, with a game time and opponent to be determined later.

Fans can get 15% off tickets for the first 48 hours they're offered - until 10 a.m. ET Thursday, September 25 - by visiting LouCity.com/playoffs or calling (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members will also receive an email with information on opting into their regular seats for the playoffs at a 20% discount.

"Our players worked hard all season for the right to a home playoff game, and now it's up to us to make the most of it," said club president James O'Connor. "If you look at some of the biggest crowds we've had this year, it's clear this team feeds off the energy of a packed Lynn Family Stadium. There's nothing guaranteed in the playoffs - that's what makes them special - so let's get behind the lads with a strong home-field advantage from the start."

LouCity's looking to add to a decorated playoffs history that includes consecutive league titles in 2017 and 2018, plus Eastern Conference crowns in 2019 and 2022. City in 2024 also raised its first Players' Shield, awarded to the USL Championship's regular season winner.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top-eight teams from both the Eastern and Western conferences qualify for the playoffs. Higher-seeded clubs claim home-field advantage, putting the first-place boys in purple on pace to host multiple rounds should they advance.

2025 USL Championship Playoffs

November 1: Eastern Conference Quarterfinal round

November 7-9: Eastern Conference Semifinal round

November 14-16: Eastern Conference Final

November 22: USL Championship Final







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.