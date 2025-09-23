New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United is pleased to announce the launch of a new and flexible ticket product for fans looking to experience the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. The 4 Stripes Pass, available now for just $24.99 plus tax, provides access to the club's remaining four (4) regular-season home matches at an exceptional value.

Designed with accessibility and flexibility in mind, the 4 Stripes Pass allows supporters to attend as many of the final four home games as they choose - with no requirement to attend all four. This innovative ticket product offers fans the opportunity to engage with the team during the most crucial part of the season, on their own terms. Product Details:

Name: 4 Stripes Pass

Price: $24.99 + tax

Access: Remaining four (4) 2025 regular-season home games

Seat Selection: Fans will opt in to their seats 72 hours prior to each match

Ticket Delivery: Tickets will be delivered digitally via SeatGeek just a few hours before kickoff

Upgrade Options: Fans may upgrade seats for an additional fee or purchase guest tickets at a discounted rate

Flexibility: Attendance at all four games is not required

Fans can purchase the 4 Stripes Pass beginning today at the following link:

https://pass.attendevents.com/newmexicounited_pass/

With playoff implications on the line and the atmosphere heating up at every home match, now is the perfect time to join the United faithful and stand with the 4 Stripes through the final whistle of the regular season.







