New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games
Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United is pleased to announce the launch of a new and flexible ticket product for fans looking to experience the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. The 4 Stripes Pass, available now for just $24.99 plus tax, provides access to the club's remaining four (4) regular-season home matches at an exceptional value.
Designed with accessibility and flexibility in mind, the 4 Stripes Pass allows supporters to attend as many of the final four home games as they choose - with no requirement to attend all four. This innovative ticket product offers fans the opportunity to engage with the team during the most crucial part of the season, on their own terms. Product Details:
Name: 4 Stripes Pass
Price: $24.99 + tax
Access: Remaining four (4) 2025 regular-season home games
Seat Selection: Fans will opt in to their seats 72 hours prior to each match
Ticket Delivery: Tickets will be delivered digitally via SeatGeek just a few hours before kickoff
Upgrade Options: Fans may upgrade seats for an additional fee or purchase guest tickets at a discounted rate
Flexibility: Attendance at all four games is not required
Fans can purchase the 4 Stripes Pass beginning today at the following link:
https://pass.attendevents.com/newmexicounited_pass/
With playoff implications on the line and the atmosphere heating up at every home match, now is the perfect time to join the United faithful and stand with the 4 Stripes through the final whistle of the regular season.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025
- Marie, Arteaga Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Taylor Calheira Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29 - FC Tulsa
- Schaefer, Ofeimu, Quinn Earn USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Danny Vitiello and Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Sponsorship with OPTERRA Energy Services as Official Energy Services Provider - Oakland Roots
- Lexington Sporting Club Unveils LSC ONE Membership - Lexington Sporting Club
- Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks - New Mexico United
- BellTower Partners Makes Strategic Growth Investment in United Soccer League; Founder and CEO Kewsong Lee Named Vice Chair - USL
- Tickets on Sale to LouCity's 2025 Playoffs Opener; Buy Now to Save 15% - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games
- Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Takes on Monterey Bay
- New Mexico United Falls, 1-0, to FC Tulsa Before Electric Home Crowd; Sergio Rivas Reaches Career Milestone