New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer

New Mexico United is proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our Academy players who are taking their talents to the collegiate level. These young men have shown tremendous service, dedication, skill, and growth during their time with the club, and now begin an exciting new chapter in their athletic and academic journeys.

Their commitment on and off the pitch has left a lasting impact on the United community. As they move forward, they carry with them the values of hard work, humility, diligence, and action that define what it means to wear Black & Yellow.

We congratulate the following players and wish them all the best in their college careers:

Freshman Class:

Jace Sais - University Nevada Las Vegas

Academy Captain

Earned Academy contracts in 2024 and 2025.

Appeared in two United games in 2025, against FC Juarez, and Orange County SC.

Marco Lara - Regis University

District Player of the Year 2023

All State First Team 2023

All Metro First Team 2023

4 Year Honor Roll

From Atrisco Heritage Academy in Albuquerque.

He played club soccer with Rio Rapids.

Evan Kraenzel - University of the Incarnate Word

Led the Hawks to a 22-1 record and the program's first Class 5A state championship.

Kraenzel scored 23 goals and passed for 11 assists, recording a point in all but one game.

A three-time All-State selection, he was the state's only boys United Soccer Coaches All-American selection in 2024.

Kraenzel has maintained a 3.82 GPA in the classroom.

Gatorade Player of the Year 2025

Garner Wolfe - University of Central Arkansas

Rostered in International Friendly 2025

3.8 GPA

Chase Ricker - University of Evansville

Played his high school soccer at La Cueva.

The midfielder played his club soccer at Rio Rapids, and part-time with the Colorado Rapids Academy.

Cole Bachuzewski - University of Evansville -

He played his high school soccer at La Cueva, and club soccer at Rio Rapids, Rush, and NMSA

Won two state titles, and was a first-team all state selection

Malcolm Starr - University of Evansville

Starr is a defender from La Cueva High School and Rio Rapids Soccer Club

Jamal Bynum - Colorado State University Pueblo

Won state title with Rio Rancho High School in 2021

Returning Collegiate Players:

Wylie Trujillo - Gonzaga University transferred to University of Portland

Played in 10 games with eight starts for the Pilots, and recorded three assists in 2024

Alex Waggoner - University of Michigan transferred to University of Portland

TopDrawerSoccer.com Midseason Freshmen Top 100

CollegeSoccerNews.com Team of the Week

Led the Wolverines with 12 points and six goals, including three game-winners

Tallied a team-high 33 shots with 20 on goal

Logged 1,260 minutes on the pitch

Played in 15 games with 10 starts as a forward in first year, and tallied one goal for the Pilots.

Gatorade Player of the Year 2022

Miles Merritt - University of the Incarnate Word transferred to Michigan State University

Big Ten Players to Watch List

Played and started in 16 games in 2024 for University of incarnate. He was a key player not only on offense, scoring one goal and making one assist, but also in defense helping keep the Cardinals in possession

OVC Defensive Player of the Week in the second week of October.

Named to the All-OVC Second team and the All-OVC Newcomer team.

Andres Robles - University of Central Arkansas transferred to University of Nevada Las Vegas

U23 team, for the academy.

Mikah Madrid - University of Nevada Las Vegas

Mikah was promoted to New Mexico United's Academy to its USL League Two U23 roster in May 2023.

The former New Mexico Rush FC and La Cueva High School player has been praised by United coaches for his control of the midfield and scored several goals in academy games.

Yuto Oketani - University of Nevada Las Vegas

Yuto appeared in three games for UNLV, scoring one goal.

Won a district championship at Santa Fe Prep.

Miguel Regino - Utah Tech University

Earned academic all-WAC honors.

Started six of his 13 appearances.

Earned athletic letters in soccer and academic letters at Cibola HS

Graduated with a 4.00 GPA.

Denilson Velasquez - Utah Tech University

Played in four games off the Trailblazer bench, and finished the year with five shots (two on goal) in 140 minutes of action.

Taylor Rogers - Utah Tech University:

Started in 10 of his 18 appearances playing 958 minutes, having two goals, and one assist.

Evan Kowalski - University of Fort Lewis transferred to Carthage College

Appeared in 16 games on the season, starting in 16. Totaling 1,421 minutes played.

Javier Trujillo - Mount Saint Vincent University

Javier was named Skyline Conference Rookie of the Year,

Named First Team All Skyline Conference

Starting all of his 19 games, he scored 15 goals, and had five assists.

Noah Roles - Colorado School of Mines

Extensive playing time in his debut season and assumed a starting role for the whole of RMAC play.

11 starts in 14 games for 1,019 minutes with one assist for one point.

Three-year letter winner at V. Sue Cleveland High School.

Led VSCHS to a New Mexico State Championship and earned First Team All-Metro and First Team All-State recognition ... Also served as a team captain.

Was a member of the National Honor Society, DECA and an Academic All-State honoree

Poalo Vela - Wofford College

SOCON Academic All Conference x 2

SOCON Academic Honor Roll x 4

Wofford College Student Honor Roll x 3

Wofford College Dean's List x 6

AFL Student-Athlete Leaders of the Month x 1

Two-time New Mexico 3-AAA League Champions (2019 & 2020)

New Mexico All-State First Team (2017, 2018 & 2020)

Josiah Henderson - University of Incarnate Word

Did not play in the 2024 season.

Played in 10 games for the Cardinals in 2023 season.

Aidan Semelsberger - Denver University

Played in 18 matches, starting in five in.

Saw 835 minutes of action.

Freshman Scholar Athlete of the Year (2021-2022)

Summit League All-Academic Team (2024)

2024 College Cup

Named to 2025 MLS SuperDraft eligible players list

From everyone at New Mexico United, thank you for your commitment to representing the Land of Enchantment. We can't wait to continue to follow your journeys in college. Somos Unidos!







