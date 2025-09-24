New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer
Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United is proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our Academy players who are taking their talents to the collegiate level. These young men have shown tremendous service, dedication, skill, and growth during their time with the club, and now begin an exciting new chapter in their athletic and academic journeys.
Their commitment on and off the pitch has left a lasting impact on the United community. As they move forward, they carry with them the values of hard work, humility, diligence, and action that define what it means to wear Black & Yellow.
We congratulate the following players and wish them all the best in their college careers:
Freshman Class:
Jace Sais - University Nevada Las Vegas
Academy Captain
Earned Academy contracts in 2024 and 2025.
Appeared in two United games in 2025, against FC Juarez, and Orange County SC.
Marco Lara - Regis University
District Player of the Year 2023
All State First Team 2023
All Metro First Team 2023
4 Year Honor Roll
From Atrisco Heritage Academy in Albuquerque.
He played club soccer with Rio Rapids.
Evan Kraenzel - University of the Incarnate Word
Led the Hawks to a 22-1 record and the program's first Class 5A state championship.
Kraenzel scored 23 goals and passed for 11 assists, recording a point in all but one game.
A three-time All-State selection, he was the state's only boys United Soccer Coaches All-American selection in 2024.
Kraenzel has maintained a 3.82 GPA in the classroom.
Gatorade Player of the Year 2025
Garner Wolfe - University of Central Arkansas
Rostered in International Friendly 2025
3.8 GPA
Chase Ricker - University of Evansville
Played his high school soccer at La Cueva.
The midfielder played his club soccer at Rio Rapids, and part-time with the Colorado Rapids Academy.
Cole Bachuzewski - University of Evansville -
He played his high school soccer at La Cueva, and club soccer at Rio Rapids, Rush, and NMSA
Won two state titles, and was a first-team all state selection
Malcolm Starr - University of Evansville
Starr is a defender from La Cueva High School and Rio Rapids Soccer Club
Jamal Bynum - Colorado State University Pueblo
Won state title with Rio Rancho High School in 2021
Returning Collegiate Players:
Wylie Trujillo - Gonzaga University transferred to University of Portland
Played in 10 games with eight starts for the Pilots, and recorded three assists in 2024
Alex Waggoner - University of Michigan transferred to University of Portland
TopDrawerSoccer.com Midseason Freshmen Top 100
CollegeSoccerNews.com Team of the Week
Led the Wolverines with 12 points and six goals, including three game-winners
Tallied a team-high 33 shots with 20 on goal
Logged 1,260 minutes on the pitch
Played in 15 games with 10 starts as a forward in first year, and tallied one goal for the Pilots.
Gatorade Player of the Year 2022
Miles Merritt - University of the Incarnate Word transferred to Michigan State University
Big Ten Players to Watch List
Played and started in 16 games in 2024 for University of incarnate. He was a key player not only on offense, scoring one goal and making one assist, but also in defense helping keep the Cardinals in possession
OVC Defensive Player of the Week in the second week of October.
Named to the All-OVC Second team and the All-OVC Newcomer team.
Andres Robles - University of Central Arkansas transferred to University of Nevada Las Vegas
U23 team, for the academy.
Mikah Madrid - University of Nevada Las Vegas
Mikah was promoted to New Mexico United's Academy to its USL League Two U23 roster in May 2023.
The former New Mexico Rush FC and La Cueva High School player has been praised by United coaches for his control of the midfield and scored several goals in academy games.
Yuto Oketani - University of Nevada Las Vegas
Yuto appeared in three games for UNLV, scoring one goal.
Won a district championship at Santa Fe Prep.
Miguel Regino - Utah Tech University
Earned academic all-WAC honors.
Started six of his 13 appearances.
Earned athletic letters in soccer and academic letters at Cibola HS
Graduated with a 4.00 GPA.
Denilson Velasquez - Utah Tech University
Played in four games off the Trailblazer bench, and finished the year with five shots (two on goal) in 140 minutes of action.
Taylor Rogers - Utah Tech University:
Started in 10 of his 18 appearances playing 958 minutes, having two goals, and one assist.
Evan Kowalski - University of Fort Lewis transferred to Carthage College
Appeared in 16 games on the season, starting in 16. Totaling 1,421 minutes played.
Javier Trujillo - Mount Saint Vincent University
Javier was named Skyline Conference Rookie of the Year,
Named First Team All Skyline Conference
Starting all of his 19 games, he scored 15 goals, and had five assists.
Noah Roles - Colorado School of Mines
Extensive playing time in his debut season and assumed a starting role for the whole of RMAC play.
11 starts in 14 games for 1,019 minutes with one assist for one point.
Three-year letter winner at V. Sue Cleveland High School.
Led VSCHS to a New Mexico State Championship and earned First Team All-Metro and First Team All-State recognition ... Also served as a team captain.
Was a member of the National Honor Society, DECA and an Academic All-State honoree
Poalo Vela - Wofford College
SOCON Academic All Conference x 2
SOCON Academic Honor Roll x 4
Wofford College Student Honor Roll x 3
Wofford College Dean's List x 6
AFL Student-Athlete Leaders of the Month x 1
Two-time New Mexico 3-AAA League Champions (2019 & 2020)
New Mexico All-State First Team (2017, 2018 & 2020)
Josiah Henderson - University of Incarnate Word
Did not play in the 2024 season.
Played in 10 games for the Cardinals in 2023 season.
Aidan Semelsberger - Denver University
Played in 18 matches, starting in five in.
Saw 835 minutes of action.
Freshman Scholar Athlete of the Year (2021-2022)
Summit League All-Academic Team (2024)
2024 College Cup
Named to 2025 MLS SuperDraft eligible players list
From everyone at New Mexico United, thank you for your commitment to representing the Land of Enchantment. We can't wait to continue to follow your journeys in college. Somos Unidos!
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025
- Registration Open for Next Session of Republic Elite - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer - New Mexico United
- Marie, Arteaga Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Taylor Calheira Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 29 - FC Tulsa
- Schaefer, Ofeimu, Quinn Earn USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Danny Vitiello and Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Sponsorship with OPTERRA Energy Services as Official Energy Services Provider - Oakland Roots
- Lexington Sporting Club Unveils LSC ONE Membership - Lexington Sporting Club
- Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks - New Mexico United
- BellTower Partners Makes Strategic Growth Investment in United Soccer League; Founder and CEO Kewsong Lee Named Vice Chair - USL
- Tickets on Sale to LouCity's 2025 Playoffs Opener; Buy Now to Save 15% - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games
- Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Takes on Monterey Bay