Playoff-Race Closing: New Mexico United Takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United travels to Colorado Springs this Wednesday for a Western Conference showdown in the USL Championship playoff race.

The Black & Yellow currently sit fifth in the USL Championship, fighting for the postseason and will look to keep building momentum as the regular season winds down. With a few matches remaining, every point matters, and United will aim to deliver a strong midweek performance on the road.

Wednesday's contest will be the third meeting between United and the Switchbacks FC this year. In their previous two encounters, United secured a home victory in June during the Jagermeister cup, and drew in the first encounter in June. This clash gives United a chance to claim the season series and strengthen their hold on a playoff spot.

Standout Performers: Archimède and Keller

Forward Luther Archimède continues to be a spark for United's attack, bringing energy, pace, and aerial ability. His late equalizing goal against Monterey Bay highlighted his gift for delivering in clutch moments. The sixth man has contributed two goals in six games off the bench, proving his talent.

Defender Kipp Keller has been a rock at the back for United since arriving, with his calm composure, strength, and sharp defensive instincts. His leadership on the backline and ability to read the game have been crucial in keeping opponents on their toes. His presence will be needed to keep Colorado's attackers in check.

Milestones in Sight: Tambakis

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is on the verge of making USL Championship history, needing just one more clean sheet to become the league's all-time leader. After recording his 58th career shutout recently-tying the current record held by Evan Newton-Tambakis will have the opportunity to stand alone at the top when United takes the field Wednesday night in Colorado.

About Colorado Springs

The Switchbacks have fought their way into playoff contention with their mix of grit and attacking ability. On the Attacking side Marco Micaletto has been getting it done, leading the team in goals with six. On the back line, Matthew Mahoney provides a physical and clinical presence, leading the Switchbacks in almost every defensive category this season.

Looking Ahead

Following Wednesday's trip to Colorado, New Mexico United return home hosting Lexington SC on Sunday at 4 PM MT. With the postseason right around the corner, the Black & Yellow remain focused on collecting crucial points and carrying the momentum into October.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.