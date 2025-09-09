Blake & Sulte Earn USLC "Team of the Week"

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake and goalkeeper Hunter Sulte have earned USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors after helping the Boys in Blue to a key Eastern Conference road victory at Hartford Athletic last week.

For Blake, it is the fourth time in 2025 and the 12th time the past two seasons that he has gotten this recognition. Sulte is a two-time "Team of the Week" selection this year and a four-time pick in his two-year Indy Eleven career. The Boys in Blue have had nine different players named to the Team of the Week/Team of the Round this season.

Blake scored goals in road matches at Hartford Athletic and Charleston Battery last week, giving him scores in three of the team's last four USLC games. At Hartford on Wednesday in the third minute, Blake played a ball from the air down in the left side of the area and uncorked a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner of the net for the game-winning goal. That score in a nominee for the "Goal of the Week", his second nomination for that award in the past three weeks.

At Charleston on Saturday, defender Ben Ofeimu headed a ball to Blake, who then volleyed it into the right corner of the net for his second highlight-reel goal of the week. It is Blake's team-high ninth goal this season, one shy of his career-best 10 for the Boys in Blue last season. The goal is Blake's 24th in three years playing for Indy Eleven, tying the franchise mark for most goals in the USL Championship era (2018-) with Tyler Pasher (2018-20). The Nottingham, England, native has 41 career goals in USLC regular-season play.

In 2025, Blake leads the Boys in Blue in goals (9), shots (37), shots on target (19), and fouls won (35). In this week's USLC stats, Blake is tied for eighth in shots, tied for 10th in goals, and tied for 16th in assists (4).

The 30-year-old Blake was named to the Team of the Week after recording his sixth career brace vs. Miami FC on August 23. He was the USLC "Player of the Week" on July 8 after recording a goal and an assist vs. Monterey Bay FC. He started the 2025 campaign with USLC "Team of the Week" honors after a goal and an assist at Miami FC on March 15. Blake earned USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round" recognition after scoring an impressive goal at Forward Madison FC on April 26.

The versatile Blake is ranked among Indy Eleven career leaders in the USLC era (2018-) in all eight categories. He leads in PKs made (10) and attempted (10) and is second in goals (22) and points (53), fourth in assists (9), and fifth in games played (80), starts (72), and minutes played (6,043).

Sulte and starter Reice Charles-Cook combined for the team's fifth clean sheet of the season at Hartford Athletic on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Sulte came on in the second half for his first action since the USL Jägermeister Cup quarter-final on August 20. He was tested immediately, stopping forward Michee Ngalina in the 48th and again with a diving save to his left in the 51st.

In the 55th minute, Sulte made a reaction save on Samuel Careaga's close-range effort, with the rebound attempt by Careaga missing just wide. Sulte made his five saves in the first 22 minutes of the second half to record his most stops in a match since July 18 at North Carolina FC.

At Charleston on Saturday, Sulte made five saves to improve his season total to 58, good for fifth in the USLC. He is tied for 12th in clean sheets with four in 2025.

In his two-year Indy Eleven career, the Anchorage, Alaska, native has 131 saves for the most in the team's USL Championship era (2018-). The 6'7 Sulte also tops the franchise USLC list in career shutouts with 13.

Indy Eleven continues its season-long three-game USLC road swing with a key Eastern Conference match at Rhode Island FC on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+. The Boys in Blue currently lead Rhode Island by two points in the race for the final playoff position with seven games left in the regular season.

Indy Eleven's next home game is Hispanic Heritage on Sunday, September 21 at 5 pm vs. Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

