One-Of-A-Kind Cleats Driving Awareness for Childhood Cancer
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
For twelve-year-old Alex Ramos, a difficult day marked the beginning of something extraordinary.
A few weeks ago, Alex and his family arrived at UC Davis Health for what would be his first hospital admission-the start of a daunting journey: chemotherapy treatment for an unexpected diagnosis of childhood cancer.
But on that same overwhelming day, something unexpected happened.
"It just so happened that there were Sacramento Republic FC players at the hospital," said Alex's father, Sam Ramos. "It was a big day for him... so it was a nice, positive thing. The players were super cool, and that made him really excited about this opportunity."
That chance meeting turned out to be the start of a powerful bond.
Later that summer, Alex and his father were invited to Republic FC's headquarters downtown for a memorable event filled with artistic creativity, and uplifting encouragement. There, they were welcomed by first team players Jared Mazzola and Justin Portillo, and local graphic artist Gregory Berger, who joined forces to help Alex design two unique pairs of custom cleats.
With the help of the players, Alex poured his love for all things sports into two incredible cleat designs-designs that Berger has now brought to life as one-of-a-kind boots.
"He's just a sports fanatic-all sports, really," said Alex's father. "He plays a lot of different sports, but he really enjoys soccer. He just really enjoys the competition, and everything that sports brings-that's his life."
To kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Republic FC, in partnership with UC Davis Health, is hosting Superhero Night on Saturday, September 13 at Heart Health Park.
"Republic FC being involved in the community in the way they are is so important," said goalkeeper Jared Mazzola. "Letting Alex and his family know that we are here for them no matter what is probably the most important thing we could do during this time."
It's children like Alex-strong, spirited, and unshakably brave-that spark inspiration and remind us all who the real superheroes are. Republic FC proudly stands with families and healthcare heroes who face the fight against childhood cancer every day.
Alex's customized cleats will be worn by Mazzola and Portillo ahead of Saturday's Superhero Night match. The auction is now live for the personalized, player-worn cleats, and bidding will be available until September 30th at 12:00 p.m. All auction proceeds will go to St. Baldrick's Foundation - a volunteer and donor powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.
