Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Hamady Diop

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed 23-year-old Senegalese defender Hamady Diop to a multi-year contract. The transaction is pending league and federation approval and was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 8. The No. 1 overall selection from the 2023 MLS Superdraft joins the Ocean State club following stints with Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC and San Diego FC.

"Hamady is a well-rounded defender who is effective in possession and will give us balance and control as we progress attacks," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His skillset as a left-footed centerback and experience in MLS will add quality to an already strong defensive unit."

Diop's professional career began in 2023, when he was selected first overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC after a standout three-year collegiate career at Clemson University. The Dakar, Senegal native spent his first two seasons in Charlotte, splitting 15 appearances between the first team and the MLS Next Pro reserve team, Crown Legacy FC. He tallied the first two assists of his professional career with Crown Legacy FC in 2023.

Midway through the 2024 season, Diop joined Serbian SuperLiga club Èukarički, making nine appearances before returning stateside in January, when he was selected in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft by San Diego FC. In 2025, the defender made eight appearances across all competitions for the newest MLS club, helping San Diego get off to a historic start as an expansion team.

Prior to his professional career, Diop enjoyed a decorated three-year collegiate career at Clemson University. Starting 40 of his 42 appearances and logging 3,443 minutes in three seasons, the defender netted seven goals and tallied three assists, and was a critical part of a historic 2021 season that saw Clemson lift its third NCAA National Championship. Diop had his most productive season in 2021, starting all 20 games he played in the heart of a defense that held nine shutouts. He scored three goals and added three assists while playing nearly every minute of The Tigers' championship run.

During an illustrious collegiate career, Diop was named to the All-ACC and All-South Region second team in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, and made the ACC All-Freshman team after a standout debut season in 2020.

Name: Hamady Diop

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthday: Dec. 26, 2001

Hometown: Dakar, Senegal

Previous teams: San Diego FC (MLS), Èukarički (Serbia), Charlotte FC (MLS), Crown Legacy FC (MLSNP)







