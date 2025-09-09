Tyler Clegg & Stevie Echevarria Named to Team of the Week for Week 27
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Tyler Clegg has been named to the Team of the Week, and Stevie Echevarria to the Team of the Week bench for week 27 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.
Clegg was a key player last Saturday when the Switchbacks battled Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field. Not only did he score a goal, but he also held a passing accuracy of 76.4% and made seven clearances.
The breakthrough moment in the match arrived in the 56' when Clegg made a bold run from the halfway line. Spotting an opening nearly 35 yards out, Clegg unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past Monterey Bay goalkeeper #1 Nico Campuzano, leaving him with no chance to react.
Echevarria showed off his impressive skills throughout the full 90 minutes. He successfully made three clearances, created a chance, and held a passing accuracy of 87.2%.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27
GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC
D - Jake Rufe, Birmingham Legion FC
D - Tyler Clegg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa
M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven,
M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC
M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC
M - Ben Mines, Loudoun United FC
F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery
F - Augustine Williams, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC
Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC
Bench - Hunter Sulte (IND), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Sean Totsch (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Stevie Echevarria (COS), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Darren Smith (DET)
The Switchbacks go on the road this Saturday to battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Then the team is back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina.
