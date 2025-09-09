Orange County SC Signs OCSCII Defender Nicola Ciotta to Professional Contract
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC has announced the signing of 19-year-old defender Nicola Ciotta from OCSCII to a professional contract. The San Diego native, who holds an Italian passport, is the latest player to graduate through OCSC's proven pathway from academy to the professional ranks.
"We're extremely proud of Nicola's growth through our Academy program. He has fully earned this opportunity to sign his first professional contract, and we're excited to support him as he continues his development with us." said OCSC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent.
Ciotta joined OCSCII on an Academy contract in June 2025 and quickly established himself as a standout right back, showcasing his defensive strength and ability to get forward. He made his professional debut against Monterey Bay F.C. earlier this year and was named Man of the Match for his performance in the June 28 Jägermeister Cup win over Sacramento Republic FC.
"I'm incredibly grateful to sign my first professional contract with Orange County SC," Said Ciotta. "This journey has taken a lot of hard work, patience, and support from the people around me. I'm thankful for my coaches and teammates who push me every day, who believed in me, and who helped me get to this point.
"But this is just the beginning. I'll continue to learn and grow as a player and teammate, while working toward my dream of playing in Europe and one day representing my national team. Hard work and trusting the process have gotten me here, and I know the next steps will take me even further."
Since joining the first team, Ciotta has started in six of his 10 appearances, logging more than 500 minutes this season. He becomes the second OCSCII player, alongside Ashton Miles, to earn a professional contract with the first team.
Before joining OCSCII, Ciotta developed with San Diego Nomads SC in MLS Next and San Diego Surf. In 2023, while playing for Nomads, he earned a trial with Italian Serie B club Modena, further underscoring his potential.
With this signing, Orange County SC continues its mission of developing young talent through its #NextWave pathway program, creating opportunities from the academy to Europe.
The transaction was completed before the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 8.
Photos and video are available HERE
NAME: Nicola Ciotta
PRONUNCIATION: See-oh-tah
POSITION: Defender
AGE: 19
HEIGHT: 6' 0"
WEIGHT: 164
NUMBER: 32
DATE OF BIRTH: July 21, 2006
HOMETOWN: San Diego, CA
NATIONALITY: United States / Italy
PREVIOUS CLUB: OCSCII
SOCIAL MEDIA: @nicolaciottaa on Instagram
TRANSACTION: Orange County SC signed Nicola Ciotta in September 2025.
