El Paso Locomotive FC Loan Defender Noah Dollenmayer to San Antonio FC
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has loaned defender Noah Dollenmayer to San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2025 season for an undisclosed fee, the club announced today. The transaction was completed prior to the USL Championship roster freeze on Monday, September 8.
The 25-year-old defender - who joined Locomotive in the 2023 season on loan from Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC before signing in 2024 - has 47 appearances and 38 starts across all competitions. The California native led Los Locos last season with 107 clearances, 22 blocks and 48 aerial duels won. Dollenmayer scored in his debut for the Dominican Republic national team back in March while also featuring in the 2025 Gold Cup highlighted by a start against Mexico.
Dollenmayer will be unavailable for selection against Locomotive in the club's regular season finale on October 25. He will return to El Paso at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
El Paso Locomotive FC's 2025 roster as it currently stands is listed below, alphabetically by position.
Goalkeeper (3): Marco Canales, Sebastian Mora-Mora, Jahmali Waite
Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Bryan Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi
Midfielder (5): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez, Gabi Torres
Forward (6): Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera, Frank Lopez, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Christian Sorto
