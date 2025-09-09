Cal Jennings Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 27

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Cal Jennings was named to the league's Week 27 Team of the Week.

It's a deserved honor for Jennings, who tagged Indy Eleven twice in Charleston's playoff-clinching 2-1 win on Saturday.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy also garnered an honorable mention to the Team of the Week Bench. Molloy was active all over the pitch with a game-high 105 accurate passes, along with six duels won, four clearances, two interceptions, two chances created and six recoveries.

Jennings' two goals proved to be the difference against Indy. His first tally was a clinical conversion from the penalty spot to give Charleston a lead right before halftime. In the second half, Jennings' pressure paid off as he forced Indy into an errant backward pass that sent the ball towards the goal, and he then won the footrace to knock it in. It's Jennings' fourth multi-goal game of the year and elevated him into sole possession of first in the Championship Golden Boot race.

The selection is Jennings' sixth of the year and brings the Battery's season total for the accolade to 26.

Charleston's next match will be home vs. Oakland Roots SC on Sat., Sept. 13, as the club celebrates Hispanic Heritage Night at Patriots Point. Tickets for the rematch are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27

GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC

D - Jake Rufe, Birmingham Legion FC

D - Tyler Clegg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven,

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC

M - Ben Mines, Loudoun United FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Augustine Williams, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench - Hunter Sulte (IND), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Sean Totsch (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Steven Echevarria (COS), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Darren Smith (DET)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.