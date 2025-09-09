Russell Cicerone and Neill Collins Named to Team of the Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Third selection of the season for Cicerone, recorded a goal and assist against Tampa Bay on Saturday Collins earns second Coach of the Week honor Republic FC to take on Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday; kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. PT

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 27 Team of the Week. Russell Cicerone earned a spot on the league's top squad after recording a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies. In his first match against his former team, Neill Collins got the nod as the Coach of the Week.

Cicerone recorded his fourth assist of the season on the night's opening goal. After Lee Desmond stepped up to intercept a Tampa Bay clearance, Cicerone slotted the ball to Rodrigo Lopez for a strike from distance. He later netted a goal of his own and cemented Sacramento's win in the 91st minute. As the Rowdies put numbers forward to try to steal a late equalizer, a long clearance allowed a fresh-legged Sebastian Herrera to get in behind the defense. Herrera made the unselfish cross to Cicerone for an easy tap-in, marking the Michigan native's team-high six goals of the season.

This is Cicerone's third goal Team of the Week selection of the season. He was also nominated for March Player of the Month after opening the season with three scoring contributions in four matches.

This is the second Coach of the Week selection for Neill Collins. He previously earned the honor in Week 19 after becoming the fourth head coach in league history to reach 100 wins. Since the start of July, he has led Republic FC to a near-perfect record, going undefeated in all but one league match and advancing to the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. The stretch also saw the Indomitable Club begin its climb up the Western Conference table, where it comfortably sits in second and ready to challenge for first place with just eight games remaining.

Tomorrow night, Republic FC will close out a five game road stretch with its biggest match of the year, taking on Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

On Saturday, the Indomitable Club will return home to host Phoenix Rising FC on Superhero Night presented by UC Davis Health. That match starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







