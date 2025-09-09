New Mexico United Looks Build on the Momentum against Detroit City FC

New Mexico United returns home to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night for a cross-conference match against Detroit City FC. The Black & Yellow currently sit sixth in the USL Championship Western Conference after a win in San Antonio, and will look to capitalize at home as they continue their push toward the postseason.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season. Their last matchup came back in September 2024 in Detroit, where United fell 1-0 in a tight battle on the road. With playoff outcomes on the line, United will aim to walk away with a series win and continue building momentum during the final stretch of the regular season.

Standout Performers: Shakes and Harris

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes has been reliable between the posts recently, earning multiple clean sheets with his sharp reflexes and decision making. His recent performances have given United comfort in the goal, and he will once again be called to keep Detroit's attack under control.

Winger Dayonn Harris has been heating up, providing a consistent danger on the attack. Using his speed and creativity to stretch defenses and create scoring chances, his ability to beat defenders one-on-one will be key against Detroit's back line.

Chasing History: Tambakis and Rivas Nearing Milestones

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis remains one clean sheet shy of tying the USL Championship's all-time record of 52 regular-season shutouts. Although Shakes has recently been in the net, Tambakis' chase for history continues to be a major storyline for United fans this season.

Midfielder Sergio Rivas is also nearing a personal milestone, now just over 100 minutes away from reaching 10,000 career regular-season minutes in the USL Championship. The Albuquerque native's durability and consistency continue to make him a cornerstone of United's midfield.

Detroit City Brings Defensive Grit

Detroit City FC arrives in Albuquerque with a disciplined defensive unit. Anchored by defender Stephen Carroll and goalkeepers Carlos Herrera, & Carlos Saldana. Detroit has built its identity on clean sheets with eight on the season and frustrating opponents with a compact, organized style. On the attacking end, Darren Smith has been getting it done from all over the pitch, contributing ten goals and three assists on the season.

Up Next

Following Wednesday's matchup, New Mexico United will host Monterey Bay FC for the annual Meow Wolf night, Saturday at 8 PM MT.







