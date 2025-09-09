Defensive Standout: Lamar Batista Earns USL Team of the Week Honors

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. The USL Championship has announced its Team of the Week for Week 27, and Lamar Batista of FC Tulsa is proudly featured in the starting XI after an outstanding defensive performance in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC.

Batista anchored the backline with relentless defending and displayed calm and composure under pressure, emerging as a standout in a tightly contested match. His performance underscores his growing impact and leadership on the pitch, marking his first Team of the Week recognition of the 2025 season.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27

GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC

D - Jake Rufe, Birmingham Legion FC

D - Tyler Clegg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC

M - Ben Mines, Loudoun United FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Augustine Williams, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench - Hunter Sulte (IND), Hugo Bacharach (RI), Sean Totsch (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Steven Echevarria (COS), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Darren Smith (DET)

Next Up

FC Tulsa travels to Albuquerque on Saturday, September 13, to take on New Mexico United at 8:00 p.m. CST (7:00 p.m. MST). Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

The squad returns to ONEOK Field for its next home match on Saturday, October 4, when it hosts Lexington SC at 7:00 p.m. CST. Now's your chance to lock in the excitement - grab your tickets today by visiting www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. Don't miss out! Secure your seat and cheer Batista and the boys on live at ONEOK Field. Be part of the momentum!







