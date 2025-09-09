Oakland Roots Sports Club Set to Release Limited Third Kit in Collaboration with SFMOMA and Artist Muzae Sesay
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots Sports Club, in partnership with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), announced a special event to release the 2025 CHARLY Third Kit designed by internationally-recognized, Oakland-based artist Muzae Sesay. The event will take place on Thursday, October 2, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. PT in the SFMOMA Sculpture Garden. The third kit will be available for purchase at the event before it makes its debut for one game only at the home match on October 4, 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum.
The event includes a meet and greet with artist Muzae and select Oakland Roots players and staff, including Head Coach Benny Feilhaber.
