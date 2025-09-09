Nick Firmino Named to USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Following Lexington SC's 2-1 victory vs. North Carolina FC over the weekend, forward Nick Firmino has been named to the USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week.
Firmino sparkled on Friday night in front of the home crowd. The Brazilian netted his third goal of the season in the 72' minute, a crucial score that proved to be the match winner.
He also put in the work in defensively, making three recoveries from his attacking position on the wing, one clearance, one tackle and one interception.
Additionally, he won 63% of his duels and he was an overall nuisance for NCFC, leading all players in fouls drawn with four.
Firmino's performance was critical in extending Lexington SC's winning ways. The club has won five consecutive league matches at home, its longest home win streak in club history, and has posted a 7W-2L-2D record overall in its last 11 outings.
The Team of the Week award marks Firmino's first of the season.
Firmino and his teammates are back in USL Championship action Friday night vs. Orange County SC as the playoff race is officially in full swing. Tickets to the match can be secured.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 9, 2025
- D.C. United Recalls Forward Hakim Karamoko from his Loan with Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Detroit City Heads on the Road to New Mexico United for a Midweek Battle - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Loan Defender Noah Dollenmayer to San Antonio FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Acquires Noah Dollenmayer on Loan from El Paso Locomotive FC - San Antonio FC
- Defensive Standout: Lamar Batista Earns USL Team of the Week Honors - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Continues Hunt for Hardware in Semifinal Match against Greenville - Hartford Athletic
- One-Of-A-Kind Cleats Driving Awareness for Childhood Cancer - Sacramento Republic FC
- Augi Williams Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Nick Firmino Named to USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week - Lexington Sporting Club
- Cal Jennings Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 27 - Charleston Battery
- Blake & Sulte Earn USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Tyler Clegg & Stevie Echevarria Named to Team of the Week for Week 27 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Russell Cicerone and Neill Collins Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Following Late Heroics, Legion FC's Rufe Named to Team of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Set to Release Limited Third Kit in Collaboration with SFMOMA and Artist Muzae Sesay - Oakland Roots
- Community Heroes Celebrated by Hounds - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Looks Build on the Momentum against Detroit City FC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Hamady Diop - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for in the USL Championship, Week 28 - LSC's POV - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Nick Firmino Named to USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week
- What to Watch for in the USL Championship, Week 28 - LSC's POV
- Lexington SC Improves 2025 Home Record with 2-1 Win over North Carolina FC
- Lexington SC Hosts North Carolina FC Amid Tight Playoff Race
- Lexington SC to Host College Night Featuring $1,000 Halftime Jersey Race Prize, Giveaways and More on September 5