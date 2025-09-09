Nick Firmino Named to USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Following Lexington SC's 2-1 victory vs. North Carolina FC over the weekend, forward Nick Firmino has been named to the USL Championship Week 27 Team of the Week.

Firmino sparkled on Friday night in front of the home crowd. The Brazilian netted his third goal of the season in the 72' minute, a crucial score that proved to be the match winner.

He also put in the work in defensively, making three recoveries from his attacking position on the wing, one clearance, one tackle and one interception.

Additionally, he won 63% of his duels and he was an overall nuisance for NCFC, leading all players in fouls drawn with four.

Firmino's performance was critical in extending Lexington SC's winning ways. The club has won five consecutive league matches at home, its longest home win streak in club history, and has posted a 7W-2L-2D record overall in its last 11 outings.

The Team of the Week award marks Firmino's first of the season.

Firmino and his teammates are back in USL Championship action Friday night vs. Orange County SC as the playoff race is officially in full swing. Tickets to the match can be secured.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.