Augi Williams Named USLC Player of the Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH and TAMPA, Fla. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker Augi Williams was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, for Week 27 after scoring both goals in the Hounds' 2-0 win Sunday over Oakland Roots SC.

Williams netted the opening goal only four minutes into play, pouncing on a loose ball in the center of the penalty area and finishing with a low strike. His second goal came from the penalty spot just before halftime, as Williams converted the spot kick after winning the penalty when he was tripped at the top of the box.

The two-goal game also secured a pair of milestones for Williams, the 10th-year pro in his first year with the Hounds. Williams' first goal was his 100th goal contribution - goals and assists combined - in the USL Championship regular season, and he now sits alone in second place on the league's all-time goal scoring list with 83 goals.

In addition to his finishing in the win over Oakland, Williams also won 8 of 10 aerial duels (12 of 19 duels overall) and won three fouls for the Hounds, which includes his first-half penalty.

Williams is the second Hounds player to be named Player of the Week this season, joining Robbie Mertz, who took the honor back in Week 14. Williams also claims a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week, which included Mertz in one of the bench spots after he recorded a match-best four chances created, nine total crosses and connected on 88.9 percent of his passes in the win Sunday.

To see the complete Team of the Week, visit uslchampionship.com.

