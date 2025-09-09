San Antonio FC Acquires Noah Dollenmayer on Loan from El Paso Locomotive FC
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired Noah Dollenmayer on loan from El Paso Locomotive FC, pending league and federation approval. The transaction was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 8. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're excited to welcome Noah to the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "We got to watch him showcase his talent with the Dominican Republic during the Concacaf Gold Cup this year and believe he'll make a solid addition to our back line for the final stretch of the season."
Dollenmayer initially joined El Paso on loan in 2023, appearing in 11 matches to close out the season. He then signed with the Locomotive ahead of the 2024 season, going on to see action in 38 matches across all competitions. In his first full season with the club, the center back led the squad in clearances (107), blocks (22) and aerial duels won (48).
The Thousand Oaks, California native was drafted by Los Angeles FC in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He played every minute with the first team during its 2023 U.S. Open Cup run while also spending time with LAFC2 in MLS Next Pro, where he played 1,260 minutes in 16 matches before being loaned to El Paso.
Internationally, Dollenmayer has seven caps for the Dominican Republic national team. The 25-year-old scored a goal in his senior team debut earlier this year, a 2-2 friendly against Puerto Rico. He appeared most recently in the team's Concacaf Gold Cup matches in June.
San Antonio FC is back in action Saturday, Sept. 13, visiting Loudoun United FC. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
