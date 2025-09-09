Following Late Heroics, Legion FC's Rufe Named to Team of the Week

Birmingham Legion FC defender Jake Rufe (right)

TAMPA, Fla. - Earning his first start in over a month, Birmingham Legion FC's Jake Rufe made the most of the opportunity on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. His late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa highlighted an impressive performance that garnered USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 27, the league announced on Tuesday.

Wearing the captain's armband for the final 18 minutes of the match, the Huntsville, Alabama-native was the driving force in Legion FC salvaging a point on the road against the Western Conference leaders with a headed effort in the 87th minute for his second goal of the season and third of his career.

"I knew I would have an opportunity to get back on the field," said Rufe who has made 20 starts across all competitions this season. "We have a roster full of good players, so (falling out of the starting lineup) can happen at anytime, that's part of being a professional athlete. I'm just knew that when my number was called that I was going to give it my all, so I'm happy I was able to contribute with a goal."

Operating in the middle of the backline, Rufe also played a key role in nullifying FC Tulsa's scoring chances from the run of play by winning nine of his 14 duels, including four aerial duels. The veteran defender also led Birmingham with 10 clearances to go along with two interceptions and a pair of fouls won.

Rufe's Team of the Week selection marks the second consecutive week that a Legion FC player garnered such attention, with Amir Daley, Samuel Shashoua and Sebastian Tregarthen all picking up honors in Week 26. Other Legion FC selections in 2025 include Ronaldo Damus, Tyler Pasher and Danny Trejo in Week 19, Matt Van Oekel and Stephen Turnbull in Week 17/18, Pasher in Week 12, Damus in Week 6 and Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 3.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Augi Williams was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 27 after scoring a pair of first half goals in a 2-0 win over Oakland Roots SC. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

