FC Tulsa Clinches Dominant 3-0 Win Over Switchbacks to Close Regular Season on a High

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa delivered a commanding performance in their regular season finale on Saturday night, powering to a 3-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field. A goal from midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar and a brace from forward Taylor Calheira punctuated Tulsa's return home before the start of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs next weekend.

FC Tulsa set the tone early in the opening minutes of the match. Calheira nearly opened the scoring with a right-footed strike in the eighth minute, but his attempt skirted just left of the goal. Tulsa's pressure paid off two minutes later when ElMedkhar put his body on the line with a diving header at the far post, nodding down a cross from midfielder Alex Dalou to put the home side on the scoreboard.

Tulsa staved off Colorado's offensive pressure through the remainder of the first half. Despite the visitors winning the possession battle 61-39%, the Scissortails entered the break with the lead.

The Black and Gold entered the second second stanza on the front foot from the jump and widened the gap. Calheira found the back of the net in the 57th minute, capitalizing on a poor clearance by a Switchbacks defender and finishing with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard-box. Tulsa's leading goalscorer struck again in the 79th minute, arriving centrally to bury a long pass up the left flank from defender Travian Sousa, tallying his 15th and final goal of the USL Championship regular season.

Colorado Springs shifted aggressively and made attacking substitutions, but struggled to test goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda as Tulsa's midfield and back line consistently disrupted their rhythm. The Switchbacks pushed deep into stoppage time, but every late effort was neutralized as Tulsa calmly closed out a definitive win in front of their home supporters to finish the regular season on a high.

FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field next Saturday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. to host the 2025 USL Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals. Don't miss the first home playoff match in Tulsa since 1983, as well as $1 Beer Section Night and a rally towel giveaway. Five sections are already sold out and seats are going fast, so secure your tickets now at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"You play the whole season to show you're consistent, you can consistently win - now it's a question of what we do with the number one seed and how we take advantage of the home-field advantage." ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Forward Taylor Calheira

"I'm super excited. ONEOK Field I think it's become a fortress, and the fans have been amazing. We've been winning games, so hopefully everyone can come out like they have heading into the playoffs."

Midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar

"I think that just speaks to our character, from the staff all the way from the top to the bottom. We're here to win. It doesn't matter what the interplay is, we're going to come full force."

USL Championship Match Summary

FC Tulsa 3:0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

ONEOK Field - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvCOS

Match Highlights: USL Championship Highlights - FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Goals

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar (Alex Dalou) 10'

TUL - Taylor Calheira (unassisted) 57'

TUL - Taylor Calheira (Travian Sousa) 79'

Disciplinary

TUL - Ian Carlos Souza Daniel (Yellow card) 40'

COS - Akeem O'Connor-Ward (Yellow Card) 48'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow Card) 62'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow Card) 66'

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar (Yellow Card) 84'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (3-4-3): Johan Penaranda; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre (Owen Damm 72'), Ian Carlos Souza Daniel (Stefan Lukić 80'); Travian Sousa (Patrick Seagrist 85'), Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer (Harvey St Clair 72'); Taylor Calheira (Trevor Amann 85'), Kalil Elmedkhar, Alexander Dalou

Bench: Cole Johnson; Andrew Booth

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4-3-3): Christian Herrera; Akeem O'Connor-Ward (Isaiah Foster 76'), Matthew Mahoney, Garven-Michee Métusala, Duke Lacroix; Quenzi Huerman, Brennan Creek, Steven Echevarria (Kyle Vassell 64'); Jonas Fjeldberg (Levonte Johnson 59'') Yosuke Hanya, Juan Tejada

Bench: Jonathan Burke; Cole Mrowka, Charlie Adams, Marco Rios







