New Mexico United Close Regular Season in Style with 2-1 Win Over Rhode Island FC

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - In front of an electric crowd at The Lab, New Mexico United (14-10-6, 48 pts) capped off their regular season with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Rhode Island FC, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches and building crucial momentum heading into the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.

Friday night's win was about more than just three points- it was a celebration of legacy and heart. Daniel Bruce, the club's longest-tenured player, made his final professional appearance. "Brucey" delivered an emotional farewell speech that brought fans and teammates alike to their feet, setting the tone for a memorable evening at The Lab.

Fueled by that emotion, United carried Bruce's spirit onto the pitch, striking first in the 21st minute when Mukwelle Akale found the back of the net after a pinpoint assist from Valentin Noël, marking Akale's second goal in two matches. Rhode Island leveled the score in the 38th minute with a powerful header, but United answered before halftime.

Moments before the break, Chris Gloster was brought down in the box, earning a penalty that Talen Maples calmly converted to restore United's lead at 2-1.

In the second half, United's defense stood tall. Goalkeeper Kris Shakes delivered a standout performance, highlighted by a spectacular save in the 86th minute to preserve the victory. Despite late pressure from Rhode Island, United's composure never wavered as they secured all three points and a confident stride into postseason play.

New Mexico United now shifts its focus to the USL Championship Playoffs, entering the postseason on a seven-match unbeaten streak and riding a wave of momentum. With confidence soaring, United looks to make a deep playoff run- continuing to honor Daniel Bruce's legacy through their play on the field.

Stats Summary: NM/RHI

Shots: 11/15

Shots on Goal: 4/5

Saves: 5/2

Corners Won: 6/5

Fouls: 15/12

Misconduct Summary:

RHI: Albert Dikwa (Yellow Card - 35')

RHI: Marc Ybarra (Yellow Card - 41')

RHI: JJ Williams (Yellow Card - 82')

QUOTE SHEET

Head Coach Dennis Sanchez

RE: Daniel Bruce and overall team performance

I'm just happy that we could celebrate Brucey tonight. We talked a lot before and the best way to honor him is through a strong performance. We talked about who he is at his core, which is a competitor that hates to lose, that leaves everything on the field, and puts his teammates first. So I thought we were back to normal tonight, and I'm glad that we can finish it out for Brucey and honor him. I think the first half, honestly, I'll have to watch it back, but I thought we were fantastic. I think that you know, we're a couple of chances away from really opening it up ... second half, credit to Rhode Island. I'm really proud of the guys, proud of the performance and proud to finish the season the way we did.

RE: Regular season ending on a high note

I think another one of my messages tonight for the guys was, we have to respect the game. Don't overlook tonight and think about the playoffs. It doesn't respect the game. What I mean by that is, the game is about competing every time you step on the field. And then I also remind the guys that every week we have tough decisions to make as a staff, whether that's a starting XI roster or 18. We had to leave four guys out of the roster tonight that have been starters for us at different points of the season. So it's important that the guys make use of the opportunities. I'm really happy with how we finished things out, how we've overcome adversity throughout the season. We're going to have more adversity coming our way, I guarantee it, but this group's been through a lot together, and as you mentioned, we're in a good place right now and full of confidence.

RE: Team playing its best form

I mean as a coach you want that of course, we talk a lot about the process, I think that's what you're seeing right now. From January 21st or whenever we started preseason ... just taking a step-by-step approach to identity, the way that we want to play with and without the ball, the values and the character that we wanted to have on and off the field. We can't forget that half of this group is new. I'm part of the new and you have to go through these experiences with each other throughout the season. So, again, it's always going to be half glass full. It's an accumulation of different things.

RE: Changes and growth within the team and the opportunity for the Cup

I've told the guys and maybe this is more for the younger players, but if you talk to any veteran within our locker room, the opportunity to compete and really contend for a trophy doesn't happen often. So we have to make the most out of it. I legitimately believe that we can be one of the top teams on the day. You have to take it game by game. I think my biggest message this week to the group is that we're not going to change anything. This is the beauty of our process. For me, it's about taking away the noise of what the playoffs are going to be. For sure, the first game is, in a way, the hardest because you've got to just get through the emotional aspects and find a rhythm, and I think once you get through that, you can really start to build some momentum into the playoffs.

Talen Maples

RE: Winning and how it helps build momentum towards playoffs

I think it's massive. We talked about it throughout the week and the main objective, of course, for every game is to win. But winning, going into the playoffs is massive. It does something to our mentality, it does something to your psyche. It's just a little bit of confidence going into it. And I think we were very upset with the last two results in terms of two ties and especially giving up six goals in two games. But we are very excited and very pumped for what can happen in the playoffs for us.

RE: Daniel Bruce and thoughts on his recognition

D eserved is what I think the answer should be to that. It's rare, but it's so deserved. This man is ... y'all see maybe what he does on the field and how he treats the fans, but he is personal to every single player in that locker room. He's a one on one guy. He's known and loved by everybody and he knows and loves everybody. And so for that to happen, that's something that we're so fortunate to witness and we're thankful that they even did that for him. https://www.newmexicoutd.com/







