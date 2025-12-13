2025 End of Year Review: Top New Mexico United Academy Alumni College Performers

As 2025 comes to a close, New Mexico United continues to see its academy thrive across college soccer. Former academy standouts made significant impacts at every level of NCAA competition this season, earning major minutes, and showcasing the club's growing legacy in player development. Our mission is to provide all New Mexican youth soccer players with the opportunity of competing at the highest level of youth soccer at no cost with a direct path to train and play for our first team.

Here's a look at the top performers from the 2025 NCAA College season.

Freshmen Standouts:

A promising freshman class made immediate contributions across the country, with several earning starting roles and logging major minutes.

Chase Ricker - Evansville

20 Games Played | 13 Games Started | 1,089 Minutes | 1 Goal | 4 Assists

Evan Kraenzel - Incarnate Word

18 Games Played | 13 Games Started | 1,007 Minutes | 1 Goal | 0 Assists

Jace Sais - UNLV

16 Games Played | 14 Games Started | 1,204 Minutes | 0 Goals | 0 Assists

Jamal Bynum - CSU Pueblo

14 Games Played | 5 Games Started | 639 Minutes | 3 Goals | 0 Assists

Sophomore Impact Players:

Taylor Rogers - Utah Tech

17 Games Played | 17 Games Started | 1,273 Minutes | 7 Goals | 5 Assists

Javier Trujillo - Mount Saint Vincent

15 Games Played | 5 Games Started | 716 Minutes | 9 Goals | 5 Assists

Junior Leaders:

Miles Merritt - Michigan State

15 Games Played | 15 Games Started | 1,230 Minutes | 4 Goals | 2 Assists

Andres Robles - UNLV

16 Games Played | 16 Games Started | 1,255 Minutes | 1 Goal | 1 Assist

Alex Waggoner - University of Portland

19 Games Played | 6 Games Started | N/A Minutes | 3 Goals | 1 Assist

Waggoner played a meaningful role in Portland's deep NCAA Tournament run that ended in the third round (final 8 teams).

Senior Standouts:

Aidan Smelesberger - University of Denver

22 Games Played | 22 Games Started | 1,988 Minutes | 0 Goals | 5 Assist

Wylie Trujillo - University of Portland

19 Games Played | 17 Games Started | N/A Minutes | 0 Goals | 2 Assists

Trujillo helped power Portland's impressive season, contributing two assists and playing a key role in the Pilots' third-round NCAA Cup finish.

The 2025 collegiate season proved that New Mexico United's academy is producing high-level talent ready to compete on the national stage. From freshmen breaking into starting lineups to seniors anchoring top-25 programs, these alumni continue to carry the Black & Yellow standard far beyond New Mexico.







