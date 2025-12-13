2025 End of Year Review: Top New Mexico United Academy Alumni College Performers
As 2025 comes to a close, New Mexico United continues to see its academy thrive across college soccer. Former academy standouts made significant impacts at every level of NCAA competition this season, earning major minutes, and showcasing the club's growing legacy in player development. Our mission is to provide all New Mexican youth soccer players with the opportunity of competing at the highest level of youth soccer at no cost with a direct path to train and play for our first team.
Here's a look at the top performers from the 2025 NCAA College season.
Freshmen Standouts:
A promising freshman class made immediate contributions across the country, with several earning starting roles and logging major minutes.
Chase Ricker - Evansville
20 Games Played | 13 Games Started | 1,089 Minutes | 1 Goal | 4 Assists
Evan Kraenzel - Incarnate Word
18 Games Played | 13 Games Started | 1,007 Minutes | 1 Goal | 0 Assists
Jace Sais - UNLV
16 Games Played | 14 Games Started | 1,204 Minutes | 0 Goals | 0 Assists
Jamal Bynum - CSU Pueblo
14 Games Played | 5 Games Started | 639 Minutes | 3 Goals | 0 Assists
Sophomore Impact Players:
Taylor Rogers - Utah Tech
17 Games Played | 17 Games Started | 1,273 Minutes | 7 Goals | 5 Assists
Javier Trujillo - Mount Saint Vincent
15 Games Played | 5 Games Started | 716 Minutes | 9 Goals | 5 Assists
Junior Leaders:
Miles Merritt - Michigan State
15 Games Played | 15 Games Started | 1,230 Minutes | 4 Goals | 2 Assists
Andres Robles - UNLV
16 Games Played | 16 Games Started | 1,255 Minutes | 1 Goal | 1 Assist
Alex Waggoner - University of Portland
19 Games Played | 6 Games Started | N/A Minutes | 3 Goals | 1 Assist
Waggoner played a meaningful role in Portland's deep NCAA Tournament run that ended in the third round (final 8 teams).
Senior Standouts:
Aidan Smelesberger - University of Denver
22 Games Played | 22 Games Started | 1,988 Minutes | 0 Goals | 5 Assist
Wylie Trujillo - University of Portland
19 Games Played | 17 Games Started | N/A Minutes | 0 Goals | 2 Assists
Trujillo helped power Portland's impressive season, contributing two assists and playing a key role in the Pilots' third-round NCAA Cup finish.
The 2025 collegiate season proved that New Mexico United's academy is producing high-level talent ready to compete on the national stage. From freshmen breaking into starting lineups to seniors anchoring top-25 programs, these alumni continue to carry the Black & Yellow standard far beyond New Mexico.
