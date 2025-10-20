New Mexico United Teams up with the Junior League of Albuquerque to Tackle Diaper Needs Across the State

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - New Mexico United is proud to announce a community partnership with the Junior League of Albuquerque (JLA) to raise awareness of diaper needs and help support local families in need.

Across the United States, 1 in 2 families struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry, and healthy. Here in New Mexico, the need is even more urgent- 37% of children under the age of three live in families earning less than twice the federal poverty level.

The Junior League of Albuquerque's Diaper Bank has been working hard to meet this growing need. In 2025 alone, the organization has already distributed over 20,000 diapers to 10 local partner organizations, directly supporting families across the Albuquerque community.

Now, the New Mexico United community has a chance to make a difference.

From now through October 24th, fans and community members are invited to donate new, unopened packs of diapers by dropping them off at the New Mexico United Team Store.

In addition, fans attending the October 24th home match can bring diaper donations directly to the stadium. Monetary contributions are also welcome and can be made at jlabq.org/diaper-bank.

This initiative is part of New Mexico United's continued commitment to supporting families and building stronger, healthier communities across the state.

Every diaper makes a difference- and together, we can help ensure that all New Mexico families have the essentials they need.







