Daniel Bruce to Retire After 2025 Season, Capping off Legendary New Mexico United Career

Published on October 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - - New Mexico United forward Daniel Bruce has officially announced that the 2025 season will be his final chapter as a professional footballer, closing the curtain on one of the most storied and beloved careers in club history.

"This club means so much to me - not because of the goals, assists, or even the wins, but because of the incredible people who make this club and this state so special," said Bruce.

"So many unforgettable moments have shaped the past seven years, and most of them had nothing to do with me - I just had the best seat in the house. For that, I'll always be grateful."

Since arriving in April of 2019, Bruce has become more than just a player - he has become a symbol of New Mexico United's spirit, passion, and perseverance. Over six memorable seasons in the Black & Yellow, the Englishman made 170 appearances, tallying 7,808 minutes, 17 goals, and 21 assists across all competitions. But numbers alone could never capture the impact of "Brucey."

Known for his boundless energy, creative flair, and relentless drive, Bruce quickly etched his name into the hearts of supporters and became a mainstay of the club's identity. Whether pressing with purpose deep into stoppage time or igniting the crowd with a trademark celebration in front of The Curse, Bruce's presence on the pitch was unmistakable - and unforgettable.

The 2023 season was a career-defining campaign for Bruce. In 1,298 minutes, he recorded personal bests with 6 goals and 5 assists, along with career-high averages of 0.35 goals per 90 minutes and 0.68 goal contributions per 90. At 28, he delivered his finest form with the same tenacity and joy that endeared him to fans from day one.

But Bruce's legacy extends far beyond the field. His dedication to the New Mexico community has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the course of his career, Bruce made an estimated 90 community appearances - well above the league average - including 21 school visits, 23 youth clinics, 14 club events, and 15 additional appearances for special events. Through these engagements, Bruce directly connected with nearly 7,000 individuals and more than 1.2 million fans across home and away matches during his career. His infectious positivity, ever-present smile, and genuine love for people made him not just a club ambassador - but a hometown hero.

"We will never have another Daniel Bruce," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and Majority Owner of New Mexico United. "On the field, Daniel embodies everything we value in a New Mexico United player- he's hardworking, gritty, and a selfless teammate. It's no surprise he holds so many records for the club.

But as great as he's been on the field, he's had an even greater impact off of it. He cares deeply about our community. While I don't know exactly what his future holds, I do know that New Mexico will always be a part of it. Simply put, Daniel Bruce is a hero."

From his first goal at The Lab to countless post-match moments with fans, Daniel Bruce's journey with United is a legacy written in sweat, celebration, and unwavering commitment. As he prepares to hang up his boots, supporters will have one final opportunity to honor #25 and the indelible mark he has left on this club and community.

Daniel Bruce will address the media and reflect on his career during a scheduled press conference on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 12:15 p.m.

New Mexico United also invites fans to join in celebrating Daniel Bruce during the final regular season match of the 2025 campaign- his last appearance in the Black & Yellow. Bruce will be in the starting lineup, and supporters are strongly encouraged to arrive early to honor his remarkable career and be part of a memorable sendoff for a true United legend. https://www.newmexicoutd.com/







