Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Leo Fernandes Announces Retirement

Published on October 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Legendary Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Leo Fernandes announced today that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season, capping an illustrious 13-year professional career.

As he transitions away from his playing career, Fernandes will remain with the Rowdies in a new role. Details on his new position within the club will be announced soon.

"For the past 13 years, I've been able to live out my dream, and for the last 9 years, I've been blessed to call the Rowdies my home," Fernandes said. "Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the organization who's been part of this journey. A special thank you to my wife, you've felt everything I've felt, the good and the bad, and I couldn't have done it without you. To my family and friends, your support has meant everything to me. And to the Rowdies fans, thank you for all the love and support over the years. You've made Al Lang feel like home and we've created memories together that I'll carry forever. Tampa Bay will always be special to me, and I'm grateful for every moment. Thank you all for being part of this incredible chapter of my life."

Fernandes has made 195 appearances across all competitions for the Rowdies, ranking second in the club's Modern Era and fifth overall in all-time Rowdies history. The 33-year-old has notched 46 goals for the Rowdies and recorded a Modern Era record 37 assists.

The Rowdies have lifted two USL Championship Eastern Conference trophies and claimed a USL Championship Players' Shield during Fernandes' tenure in Tampa Bay. In 2022, Fernandes became the first Rowdies player to be named USL Championship Player of the Year after tallying a career-best 19 goals and 9 assists as the spearhead of the club's league-leading attack.

"Leo has been the embodiment of our club's values both on and off the pitch," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Since joining us in 2017, he has played an instrumental role in our success - contributing not only to our achievements on the field but also to our impact in the community. Words can't fully capture what he has meant to this organization. We are deeply grateful for everything he has given to our club and our region. While it will be difficult not to see him in green and gold on matchdays, we are incredibly excited for what lies ahead for him in this next chapter."

Born in Brazil, Fernandes grew up in North Babylon, New York and played college soccer close to home at Stonybrook University. After departing Stonybrook as the program's all-time leader in points scored, Fernandes was drafted by the Philadelphia Union and spent several seasons with the Major League Soccer club. While with Philadelphia, Fernandes also enjoyed loan stints at Harrisburg City Islanders, New York Cosmos, and Bethlehem Steel FC before eventually settling in Tampa Bay in 2017.

Fernandes will have one more opportunity to take the field for the Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium in the regular season finale this Saturday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The stage is set for a dramatic showdown with Detroit City FC in Fernandes' final home match. To clinch a spot in the USL Championship playoffs, the Rowdies must defeat Detroit by two goals or more and have Indy Eleven lose or draw against Orange County SC.







