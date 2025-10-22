FC Tulsa Throws It Back to 1983 for Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's

TULSA, Okla. - It's been 42 years since Tulsa last hosted a home playoff match, and FC Tulsa is celebrating the occasion in true throwback fashion. On Tuesday, October 28, fans are invited to McNellie's Pub Patio (401 E 1st St) from 6-8 p.m. for the FC Tulsa Playoffs Pep Rally - a night packed with retro fun, community pride, and 80s nostalgia.

Event Details Below:

DJ Uber will set the tone spinning classic 80s hits all night long.

The first 150 fans through the gates will receive a free Retro Limited Edition FC Tulsa tee - an exclusive collector's item that nods to the city's soccer roots.

Players and coaches will be on site from 6-7 p.m. to meet fans, sign autographs, and help kick off playoff week.

A high-energy 80s costume contest with cash prizes will bring out the best of Tulsa's creativity - fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite 80s movie character, musician, or pop-culture icon, or even pay homage to the legendary Tulsa Roughnecks era. The contest starts at 6:50 p.m.

Fans can capture the memories with a photo booth and giveaways running all evening.

The event is free and open to all ages, with free street parking available and additional free parking in the BOK lot (210 E Archer St).

This historic playoff run marks the first time in more than four decades that Tulsa fans will experience postseason soccer at home - and FC Tulsa is calling on the entire city to rally together, show their colors, and celebrate this milestone moment.

So dust off your leg warmers, grab your FC Tulsa scarf, and get ready to party like it's 1983.

Let's go, Tulsa!







