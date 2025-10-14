Switchbacks FC Fall to Charleston Battery on the Road

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to Charleston Battery, ending with a final score of 5-0.

The two teams originally kicked off on Saturday, October 11th, but after 45 minutes of play, the match was postponed due to unsafe weather conditions. Play restarted on Monday, October 13th, giving the Switchbacks just 48 hours to prepare for a rematch against the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.

Charleston struck early, scoring three times in the opening half. #6 Aaron Molloy found the net in the 7', followed by #9 MD Myers in the 12' with an assist from #26 Cal Jennings. #8 Emilio Ycaza added a third in the 36', assisted again by Molloy.

The Switchbacks fought to close the gap in the second half, maintaining 44.8% possession, making seven interceptions, and 22 recoveries. Despite the effort, Charleston extended their lead with goals from #62 Nathan Dossantos and #11 Viggo Ortiz in the 78' and 83', securing the 5-0 final.

The Switchbacks return home on October 18th for the final home regular-season match against Las Vegas Lights for Blackout Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (5) CHS: Luis Zamudio (3)

Goals: COS: N/A CHS: Molloy (7'), Myers (A:Jennings) (12'), Ycaza (A:Molloy) (25'), Dossantos (A:Molloy) (78'), Ortiz (83')

YC:COS: Hanya (32'), Creek (47') CHS: Martinez (30'), Molloy (60')

