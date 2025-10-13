Hartford Athletic Punches Ticket to the Playoffs with Thrilling Victory over Sacramento

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic secured their spot in the post season for just the second time in club history with a 3-2 win over Sacramento Republic FC at home last Saturday.

In this roller coaster of a match, Hartford got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 18th minute. The ball fell to the feet of Marlon Hairston who picked his head up and found Sebastian Anderson making a run into the box. The veteran midfielder placed the ball perfectly at Anderson's feet, and the 23-year-old took one touch to control before carefully slipping the ball past goalkeeper Danny Vitiello. The Green & Blue struck again in the 38th minute off a Michee Ngalina strike and a Kyle Edwards assist. The next hour proved that 2-0 really is the most dangerous lead in soccer, as Sacramento Republic netted two of their own to equalize. It appeared the game was going to end in a draw, until Jonathan Jiménez found the back of the net in the 90+4' minute.

Hartford's first playoff appearance came during the abbreviated 2020 season when the side topped their five-team group with 35 points on a 11-3-2 record. Athletic faced St. Louis FC at home in the quarterfinal but fell 1-0 on a stoppage time goal.

The Boys in Green have had one of the most successful seasons in club history this year, posting a 13-10-5 winning record. Outside of USL Championship play, Hartford Athletic recently won the USL Jägermeister Cup, a mid-season tournament featuring 38 Championship and League One teams, bringing home hardware for the first time ever. The Boys in Green defeated Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 on the road to claim the title.

In the Eastern Conference, Louisville City FC, Charleston Battery, Loudoun United FC, North Carolina FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have all also clinched a spot, leaving only two more up for grabs. In the Western Conference, FC Tulsa, Sacramento Republic FC and New Mexico United have already punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Most teams only have two games remaining in the season, and all will be fighting for every point possible in order to secure a homefield advantage in the first round. A win for Hartford Athletic against Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday would provide a crucial three points and put the Green & Blue one step closer to the coveted home playoff game.

More information about the first round playoff game, including time and location, will be publicized as results are finalized.







