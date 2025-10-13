Fan Vote Now Open: Jack Gurr Nominated for Goal of the Week

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship that Republic FC defender Jack Gurr has been nominated for the Week 32 Goal of the Week. Fans can vote for the weekly honor now through 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 16 at USLChampionship.com.

Gurr's goal propelled the Indomitable Club to push back from a first half two-goal deficit on the road against Hartford Athletic on Saturday. The moment came in the final play before halftime. Blake Willey drove the ball forward and chipped it to Dominik Wanner on the left flank. Wanner sent in a dangerous cross that skipped across the box to Gurr for a one-touch, outside of the foot shot that went to the upper 90. With the momentum coming from the goal, Republic FC quickly equalized on the other side of the break.

Republic FC now has three regular season games remaining. The club has already secured a spot on the playoffs and is on the path to securing home field advantage for the Western Conference Quarterfinals. They are back in action this Friday when the final road trip of the season takes them cross country to face off with Lexington SC. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







