Join Us Thursday 10.16 for the United against Hate Week Mural Unveiling

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland - come through this Thursday, October 16 as we kick off United Against Hate Week 2025 with the unveiling of a brand-new mural by Illuminaries in the heart of Chinatown.

This mural stands as a powerful reminder that art, love, and community are stronger than hate - and that Oakland continues to lead the way when it comes to unity and resilience.

We'll gather at Wilma Chan Park to celebrate the message, the movement, and the artists who make this city shine. Join us for the unveiling, connect with local partners, and show what The Town stands for.

Mural Unveiling by Illuminaries

Wilma Chan Park, 810 Jackson St, Oakland

Thursday, October 16 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM RSVP: UAHW2025.Eventbrite.com

It's also a celebration of the people and partners who make this work possible. As FX, Principal of Service West, shared:

"Born and raised in the Bay Area, now raising my two daughters here in Oakland with my wife Brianna - a city whose creativity and resilience inspire us every day. As a family-owned business, Service West is proud to have moved our headquarters to Oakland and partner with Oakland Roots, where we can help build spaces that reflect this community's incredible roots, soul, and spirit."

We're proud to stand alongside the organizations and teams who made this possible:

Service West

San Jose Sharks

California vs Hate

Toishan Benevolent Association

Oakland Ballers

Your commitment to unity, creativity, and community impact continues to move The Town forward.







