Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hits the road to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a rivalry match on Saturday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Al Lang Stadium. The match will stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

NCFC defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 in Week 28 to get back on track after back-to-back losses. The win keeps NCFC in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 11W-9L-3D (33 points).

Evan Conway scored the lone goal, bringing his season total to seven. Conway and Pedro Dolabella share the team lead with seven goals apiece.

Since joining NCFC on loan from MLS side Philadelphia Union, Oliver Semmle has faced 15 shots, saving nine while conceding six. He also recorded his first clean sheet of the season in the win over El Paso.

Scouting Tampa Bay

Since the last meeting between these clubs, Tampa Bay has evenly split its last six matches, bringing its record to 7W-13L-4D (25 points). The win puts the Rowdies in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, two points out of the playoffs.

The Rowdies are coming off a midweek 4-1 win over Birmingham Legion FC. After a scoreless first half, Tampa Bay erupted with four unanswered goals to secure three points.

Their attack is led by Woobens Pacius, who has nine goals this season, and Manuel Arteaga, who has five.

In his first month with the club on loan from MLS side San Jose Earthquakes, Paul Marie has made an immediate impact with three goals and an assist, including a brace against Birmingham.

Up Next

North Carolina FC returns home to host Miami FC for Fall Fest, State Fair, and College Night, presented by United Bank, on Friday, September 26, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025

