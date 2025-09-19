Edwards, Anderson, & Burke Named on USL Championship Team of the Week; Jack Panayotou Scores USL Championship Goal of the Week

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that three members of the club, Kyle Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, and Head Coach Brendan Burke have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following outstanding performances in their most recent 4-0 victory over Monterey Bay. Jack Panayotou earned the honors of USL Championship Goal of the Week after receiving the most votes from fans.

Sebastian Anderson - Midfielder

Sebastian Anderson had a strong showing defensively and offensively in Hartford's win over Monterey Bay FC. He assisted Kyle Edwards' goal in the 85th minute, popping the ball out to Edwards at the front post for a tap in finish. Then, deep in stoppage time, Anderson also found the back of the net with a one-touch finish from a corner, adding a fourth goal in the game's final moments.

Kyle Edwards - Forward

Kyle Edwards had a big impact off the bench for Hartford Athletic in their 4-0 win over Monterey Bay FC. Edwards scored a brace with goals in the 85th minute and in stoppage time (90+2') to seal the victory and his place on the Team of the Week.

Brendan Burke - Head Coach / Coach of the Week

Head Coach Brendan Burke earned the honor of USL Championship Coach of the Week for the second time this season. Burke led the Green & Blue to an explosive 4-0 win over Monterey Bay FC. Burke made tactical adjustments and used the bench effectively to capitalize in the second half, yielding multiple late goals.

Jack Panayotou - USL Championship Goal of the Week

Jack Panayotou opened the scoring for Hartford with a stunning curled finish, cutting inside and bending the ball into the left post after a setup from Hadji Barry. The goal's quality and execution earned widespread praise, and after a fan vote, it was honored as the USL Championship Goal of the Week.

The Team of the Week recognition highlights the players who made the biggest impact in the league over the past week, based on performance metrics and expert analysis.







