Monterey Bay Battles Republic FC in Seaside
Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-13-7, 25 points) welcomes Sacramento Republic FC (11-5-8, 41 points) for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Week 30 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay's three-match home stand comes to a close this Saturday against NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC. Last weekend, the Seasiders enjoyed a rejuvenation of sorts against New Mexico United before conceding in the final minutes of the match and ultimately sharing the points. Despite the result, the night provided plenty of positives for the Crisp-and-Kelp to carry over into its upcoming match with Sacramento. With four matches left to play, Monterey Bay still finds itself just six points off the line in a tight Western Conference.
The previous meeting between Monterey Bay and Republic FC took place at Heart Health Park in the state's capital just over a month ago on August 9, with the hosts winning 1-0 behind a first-half goal from veteran midfielder Rodrigo Lopez. Sacramento is currently in the midst of a four-game unbeaten run that was continued with a 2-0 win over Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs last weekend.
Monterey Bay FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Clear and 63°F
Kit Matchup
Monterey Bay: kelp top, kelp shorts, kelp socks
Sacramento: white top, white shorts, white socks
2025 Records
Monterey Bay FC (6-13-7, 25 pts, 12th West); Sacramento Republic FC (11-5-8, 41 pts, 2nd West)
