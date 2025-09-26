Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Birmingham Legion FC 9/27/25

At a glance...

Offensive Spark Plug: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season, now tied for fourth-most in a regular season in SAFC history. The midfielder has contributed to five of San Antonio's eight goals in the last two matches with three goals and two assists.

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 34 goals coming from 16 different players and 14 different players assisting.

Milestone Watch: Defender Rece Buckmaster is set to hit his 150th USL Championship regular season appearance with 149 coming into Saturday's match, just a week after Alexis Souahy made his 150th appearance against Orange County. The two veterans have combined for 79 clearances and 13 blocks this season, each in the top five on the squad in both categories.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On facing Birmingham this week...)

"They're still a good team. They have good players. They have a good team. They have a coach with a lot of experience in USL, and as you said, they're desperate for points to make playoffs as well, so it's dangerous. In the past this year, we have the experience that we play teams who were at the bottom of the tables in the East and we lost those games, so we cannot be just thinking about where Birmingham is in the table right now. It's just another dangerous team, and we have to play our best to try to get the third win in a row."

(On scoring eight goals in the past two matches...)

"Well, we've added more players into attack. Before we struggled a little bit to bring players into the box when the ball was in the final third. Now it's different, and you can see those eight goals that we scored in the last two matches came from different players and players from different positions. We have Jimmy Medranda scoring goals as a left back, Harvey Neville scoring goals, so Santi [Patino], Jorge [Hernandez], Nicky [Hernandez] as a number eight. We have players from different positions scoring goals, so that means we're putting in more players in the backs when we move the ball to the final third, which is something that we as coaches are very pleased with."

USL Championship Match #25 - San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-8-6 (36 pts; 3rd place in Western Conference)

Birmingham Legion FC: 4-11-10 (22 pts; 11th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC leads the all-time series 3-1-0, with Birmingham taking its first win in the match-up in June 2024.

(On getting the first win at home since July...)

"Yeah, that helped us a lot, because, as you mentioned it, we had two months without a win here at home, so having the first one at home gives us a lot of a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of spirit, because after Birmingham, we're going to be four games away. We've been doing good away, but obviously getting those six points at home sends us away to try and make playoffs before returning home for the last game against El Paso."

Forward Kyle Linhares

(On integrating into training for the last month...)

"It's good. I think everyone wants to play for a spot, and every day in training is an opportunity to show the coaches, show the staff that you can play, so I think it's very good that we have that culture, and that helps the intensity during training and makes everyone get better."

(On providing a spark entering as a sub...)

"Yeah, I think coming off the bench sometimes, you play a different role than when you start the game, and especially if we're up or if we need a goal, I think energy is the most important thing, because you come on, you haven't played yet, so for me, I just want to provide energy, and then with that comes quality and creating chances and things like that, so I just focus on creating energy, running for the team and trying to get a spark for other people to feed off of, as well."

Forward Alex Greive

(On the team's mood in training...)

"Yeah, the mood's been good. I think especially the last two weeks, the performances have been really good. We scored a lot of goals, so there's a good mood in the camp. I think there was a lot of frustration over that, that run of results, so we're happy to put on a ride, and we just want to keep building on it now."

(On the offensive production in the last two matches...)

"I don't think too much has changed. I think you go through peaks and troughs in the season, and then you keep doing the right things, you're eventually going to be rewarded, so I think we're seeing that now more of the same that we've been doing, and we've been rewarded with more goals."







