Le Rouge Looks to Bounce Back at Home against Louisville City

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City Football Club defender Devon Amoo-Mensah

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club continues a four-match home stand this Saturday evening in an Eastern Conference matchup against Louisville City FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit enters this match after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Lexington SC on Saturday evening. Detroit controlled the match's tempo in the first half, creating opportunity after opportunity, but lacked shots on target. The second half saw Detroit unable to keep up with Lexington once substitutions were made, leading to Forster Ajago scoring the game-winning goal in the 74th minute for the Western Conference side.

The loss on Saturday, coupled with wins by the teams around them, sees Detroit City fall to seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Sitting on 32 points, Le Rouge currently has Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC ahead of them in sixth place on 34 points and Hartford Athletic in fifth place on 35 points. With five matches remaining, Detroit City remains above the playoff cut line, eighth-place Rhode Island FC holds the final place, with 30 points.

Louisville City already knows its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoff is secure, as they currently sit in first place on 60 points and clinched a playoff spot on August 30th. Although Louisville City can't break the single-season USL Championship points record, they still are on pace to claim a second straight USL Supporters Shield.

Last time out for LouCity, they walked away with all three points in a 3-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC. Sam Gleadle opened the scoring early for Louisville, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute. Las Vegas midfielder Thomas McNamara would be shown a straight red card in the 31st minute, and LouCity would play almost 60 minutes of the match up a man. Lights would find an equalizer before the half, but Louisville would dominate the second half, as Adrien Pérez would put them ahead in the 67th minute and Josh Jones would finish the match with another LouCity goal in the 84th minute. The win saw Head Coach Danny Cruz claim his 100th victory in the USL Championship, becoming the fastest coach to reach that mark, completing it in just 169 matches.

These two sides have a storied history dating back to the 2016 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Overall, the sides have faced off 10 times, with Louisville winning six matches, Detroit winning two, and drawing the other two. Louisville City claimed all three points in March this season with a 2-0 victory. Detroit City and Louisville City have not drawn any of their last eight matches against each other, with only two games featuring one or fewer goals scored.

Detroit City continues its homestand next weekend, hosting North Carolina FC. Kickoff from Keyworth on October 4th is at 4 PM. Tickets for all Detroit City games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

